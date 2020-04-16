Captain Tom Moore completes his challenge with Guard of Honour, raising over £12 million for the NHS

War hero Captain Tom Moore has completed his challenge of walking 100 laps of his garden before turning 100, incredibly raising over £12 million for the NHS with figures still rising.

Captain Tom Moore completed his challenge raising over £12 million (Credit: BBC)

'Guard of Honour'

The 99-year-old finished his laps with a Guard of Honour from the British Army's 1st Battalion, Yorkshire Regiment saluting his achievement live on BBC Breakfast this morning, April 16.

Crooner Michael Ball also sang a moving rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone.

He's done it! 👏#CaptainTomMoore has completed his 100 laps before his 100th birthday live on #BBCBreakfast! 🙌 He's raised over £12 million for the #NHS Well done @captaintommoore from everyone at the @BBC 💕 pic.twitter.com/rtil8gKKmJ — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 16, 2020

Supporters rushed to praise Captain Moore, who has become a UK legend during the coronavirus crisis, with one tweeting: "Can’t keep up with him, either his walking or the total raised.

Hailed a hero (Credit: Shutterstock)

"Just incredible. Heroes need heroes."

Another said: "Loving the Guard of Honour for Captain Tom Moore, well done chaps."

"Amazing achievement and this is a true inspiration and role model," a third tweeted.

"The fact that he got up and decided to do something at his age is immense. Those that are leaders of any sort be it in business, running the country or any type should take notice. Well done Captain Tom Moore."

Captain Tom Moore completed his challenge with a Guard of Honour (Credit: BBC)

One said: "Captain Tom Moore for a knighthood! We need leaders like this incredible man."

As Captain Moore finished his challenge, he said: "I feel fine. I'm surrounded by the right sorts of people. I hope you're all feeling fine too!"

'Memorable experience'

The war veteran went on to tweet: "Thank you all for your amazing support. It has been a memorable experience. Thank you so much."

It's not too late to donate towards Captain Moore's incredible effort, simply visit his Just Giving Page.

Before Captain Moore completed his challenge and the total funds shot up, Piers said on GMB:

Speaking on GMB, Piers said: "Wouldn't it be nice to see Captain Tom Moore, who served his country in World War Two and has now raised over £4 million for the NHS in a week, knighted for his service to to the country?"

He added: "He's 100 on April 30th. Wouldn't it be great if we didn't feel temptation to give it to business people, who pay money for the honour, or to celebrities for singing nice songs. Give it to someone like him. Make him Sir Tom."

