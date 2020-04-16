James Jordan reveals his dad has coronavirus

James Jordan has revealed his ill dad has contracted coronavirus.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro was left heartbroken when his dad was hospitalised after suffering two strokes.

Now, James has told his fans his dad is also fighting an infection he recently got in his arm.

Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse!

After being in hospital for nearly 2 weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus😢



He is also fighting an infection he recently got in his arm (Cellulitis)



God, please give my dad a break 🙏



StayAtHome — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) April 16, 2020

What has James said?

The dancer wrote on Twitter on Thursday (April 16):

"After being in hospital for nearly 2 weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus.

My dad has now tested positive to coronavirus.

"He is also fighting an infection he recently got in his arm (Cellulitis)."

He added: "God, please give my dad a break. Stay at home."

In another tweet, James said:

My dad has always been my hero



When I spoke to him he was more worried about my mum, sister & family

He kept saying “ Don’t worry about me, I’ve got this”



The sad thing is today he was supposed to be transferred to another hospital where he would have a TV



He was so excited — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) April 16, 2020

"He kept saying, 'Don’t worry about me, I’ve got this.'

"The sad thing is today he was supposed to be transferred to another hospital where he would have a TV.

"He was so excited."

Fans offered their support to James in the replies section.

One person said: "Thinking of you and sending positive vibes and prayers."

Another wrote: "So sorry to hear this. Sending get well wishes and strength to your dad."

A third added: "I'm so sorry to hear this James. Sending healing to your dad."

Earlier this week, James spent his 42nd birthday with his wife Ola and their baby daughter Ella.

However, he said he was not going to celebrate his birthday until his dad was out of hospital.

James spent his 42nd birthday with wife Ola and their daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He wrote on Twitter: "Thank you for all the lovely Birthday messages, it means a lot.

"It’s an amazing feeling having my 1st Birthday as a father.

"BUT, with my dad still I’ll in hospital I will wait to celebrate. You can all imagine what my Birthday wish is this year. Stay at home and stay safe."

His dad suffered a second stroke earlier this month and James told fans he was heartbroken.

What did he say?

He wrote on Twitter: "I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke.

"I would love to go & see him & hold his hand but no one can. Or go and hug my mum."

Thank you for all the lovely Birthday messages, it means a lot ❤️

It’s an amazing feeling having my 1st Birthday as a father 💖

BUT, with my dad still I’ll in hospital I will wait to celebrate



You can all imagine what my Birthday wish is this year 🙏



Stay at home and stay safe — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) April 13, 2020

The new dad went on to slam people who were still flouting Government orders throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "Yet people think it’s OK to go to parks to sunbathe etc. Stay at home you selfish idiots!!"

