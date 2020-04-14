Piers Morgan praises Captain Tom Moore on Good Morning Britain as he 'smashes' his fundraising target

Today Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid welcomed a former war veteran on the show.

Captain Tom Moore, who is 99 years old, has pledged to raise money for charity through his 'Walk for the NHS' challenge.

Not only has the guest charmed the nation, he also raised hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Viewers at home were delighted by his initiative and Piers Morgan has called Tom an "extraordinary man".

The veteran, who served in World War II, is walking 100 laps of his garden to fundraise for the NHS.

This will all take place before he turns 100 on April 30th.

After much support from GMB viewers and fans around the country, Susanna revealed he "smashed his target."

At the time of the interview, Captain Tom Moore had raised over £940,000 for his worthy cause.

Piers said: "We are going to get to that million!"

I’m Captain Tom Moore, war veteran, 99 years of age (soon to be 100) and I’m walking for the NHS to raise money for our heroes.https://t.co/M1dkvoV3kE — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 10, 2020

Target reached

Piers later tweeted to reveal Captain Tom had got over £1million.

In fact, he'd raised £1.2million!

This extraordinary man @captaintommoore has single-handedly galvanised Britain into raising cash for NHS heroes.

He's got to £1.2 million already (Thanks @GMB

viewers!) - but we can help him get much higher.

If you haven't donated yet, please do here >> https://t.co/0QCvLQMgZz pic.twitter.com/QH15vo8FF5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 14, 2020

Captain Tom Moore's Justgiving page reads:

"Thanks for taking the time to visit 'Tom's 100th Birthday Walk For The NHS' page.

Captain Tom Moore, is aiming to walk a hundred lengths of the back garden (which is 25m in length) before he is 100 years old at the end of the month.

So get behind Tom as he does 10 laps a day!"

On today's edition of Good Morning Britain, the war veteran thanked Piers Morgan for his "enormous" donation.

In a generous move, the ITV presenter donated £10,000 live on air yesterday morning.

The captain shared: "If we do make a million that will be absolutely marvelous. For our doctors and our nurses, our front line in this case."

"This time our army are in doctors' and nurses' uniforms. They are doing a marvelous job."

Piers revealed: "There are so many people wanting to help the website has crashed."

"Legend"

Tom went on to say: "Thank you very very much. You are very kind. It will benefit so many people."

Susanna Reid praised the 99 year old: "You are giving so many people hope right now."

Piers agreed: "You are an absolute legend, we are so proud of you, serving your country in World War II and serving your country now."

The GMB host revealed they would be sending him a birthday card to make sure he feels special on the day he turns 100.

"The nation salutes you"

Viewers at home agreed with this sentiment and took to social media to sing his praises.

One tweeted: "What an inspiring special man Captain Tom Moore! As Piers said (YOU ARE A LEGEND) Just made my donation to our NHS who are risking their lives to care for us!"

Another shared: "Congratulations the nation salutes you captain Tom Moore."

"Awe-inspiring. 'Legend' is a word people brand around all too frequently these days, on this occasion there's no other word that best describes Captain Tom Moore. Thank you for your service and your grit and determination," said one more.

