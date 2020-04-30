Captain Tom Moore promoted to Colonel as he celebrates his 100th birthday

Captain Tom Moore has been made an honorary colonel on his 100th birthday.

Captain Tom Moore is waking up a Colonel! (Credit: Splash)

The war veteran will also receive a card from the Queen, which will be added to the hundreds of thousands he has been sent from fans around the globe.

Colonel Tom is also a huge cricket fan and has been made an honorary England cricketer by former captain Michael Vaughan.

The coronavirus pandemic hero has said it was "extraordinary" to be turning 100, especially with "this many well-wishers".

Tom will be spending the day self-isolating with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her family at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

Captain Moore is with his daughter Hannah and her family (Credit: ITV)

'Inspirational role model'

He will be speaking to TV shows such as BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Britain. They have followed his incredible journey for viewers.

Head of the Army General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith called Tom "an inspirational role model".

Sir Mark added that his "mature wisdom, no-nonsense attitude and humour in adversity make him an inspirational role model to generations young and old".

The Queen has sent Tom a message (Credit: Splash)

RAF Flypast

There will also be an RAF flypast at Tom’s home.

To top off his incredible achievements, Tom is also sitting at the top of the charts. His cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone alongside new pal Michael Ball hit No. 1.

Tom has now raised close to £30million after his modest idea to raise money for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden went viral.

We’re all just waiting for the incredible centenarian to be awarded a knighthood now…

