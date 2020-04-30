Captain Tom Moore reveals 'special' birthday card from the Queen as he turns 100

Captain Tom Moore has revealed the card he's received from the Queen on his 100th birthday.

The war veteran has been made an honorary colonel by Her Majesty on his 100th birthday after raising £30 million for the NHS.

On Thursday (April 30), Tom shared a photo of himself to Twitter as he held up the card from the Queen.

Just received a rather special birthday card from Her Majesty The Queen @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/jqIxpVFBRH — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2020

The card featured a photo of Her Majesty, 94, on the front.

Tom's Twitter post was captioned: "Just received a rather special birthday card from Her Majesty The Queen."

The Royal Family's Twitter page also shared the photo.

They wrote: "@LLieutenantBeds, The Queen’s personal representative in Bedfordshire, delivered a birthday card to @captaintommoore from Her Majesty.

"Today we join people across the UK and around the world in wishing Captain Tom Moore a very happy 100th birthday."

The Queen has wished Colonel Tom a happy birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Colonel Tom has received thousands of birthday cards from people up and down the country.

Many have branded him an "inspiration" and a "hero".

Tom has raised more than £30 million to help those working on the frontline against coronavirus.

RAF Flypast

To mark his birthday, there was also an RAF flypast above his home.

Speaking about his new honorary title of Colonel, Tom told the BBC: "I’m very moved by that. I would never ever have anticipated it."

Meanwhile, Head of the Army General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith called Tom "an inspirational role model".

Sir Mark added that his "mature wisdom, no-nonsense attitude and humour in adversity make him an inspirational role model to generations young and old".

🎖⁰The Captain becomes a Colonel 🎖⁰

The Queen recognises @captaintommoore's remarkable fundraising achievement with an honour. Join #CaptainTomMoore and his family on #BBCBreakfast to celebrate from 0800 on @BBCOne 🎂🎁 pic.twitter.com/zr5dhRsaJh — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 30, 2020

Colonel Tom originally set out to raise £1000 by walking 100 times around his garden in Bedfordshire.

Along with his string of achievements, he's also sitting at the top of the charts with his cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone alongside Michael Ball.

He also has a Pride of Britain award for his incredible fundraising efforts.

