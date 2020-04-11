Britain's Got Talent: David Walliams chooses Sign Along With Us choir as Golden Buzzer act

Judges and viewers of Britain's Got Talent alike let the tears flow during this evening's episode as they watched signing choir Sign Along With Us - and David Walliams chose them for his Golden Buzzer act.

The group was founded after 18-year-old Jade after she began sign-singing lessons for her little brother, Christian.

He has difficulty verbally communicating and doctors warned he'd never say a word.

Sing Along With Us performed This Is Me and were chosen as David Walliam's Golden Buzzer act (Credit: ITV)

Siblings Jade and Christian were familiar to some viewers as they appeared on Lorraine last year after a YouTube video of them performing Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved went viral.

Jade and Christian stole everyone's hearts (Credit: ITV)

The 65-strong choir sang and signed The Greatest Showman, wearing brightly coloured T-shits with 'This Is Me' emblazoned across them.

Amanda Holden couldn't hold back the tears (Credit: ITV)

All four judges were visibly charmed by the inspirational youngsters, but both Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were really overcome with emotion and openly wept.

Alesha Dixon let the tears fall too (Credit: ITV)

The crowd then roared as David Walliams stood up and hit the Golden Buzzer, as metallic confetti showered down onto the stage.

Simon Cowell spotted his friend Ella Chadwick (Credit: ITV)

Simon's pal

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell recognised someone in the choir, his friend Ella Chadwick.

The two met at the Pride Of Britain when the 12-year-old was honoured as Child of Courage for her charitable work.

Ella was born with congenital nephrotic syndrome, a rare kidney disease, and has spent much of her life in hospital.

She has had six years of dialysis, 40 operations and suffered several strokes. And despite all this, she never stops smiling.

Simon Cowell was all smiled for adorable Ella Chadwick (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan pokes fun at ageless BGT judges

As Simon walked onto the stage to greet her, Ella showed him a picture she'd drawn for him so that he would never forget her.

The media mogul remarked that he would never forget her - and nor will BGT viewers.

Many were delighted for the choir, but Ella especially stole their hearts.

omg and ella from pride of britain, i’m actually crying already #bgt — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) April 11, 2020

honestly about 3 drinks in trying not to cry at that ella kid making simon a drawing its too early and cute #BGT — rebekah (@rebekahjoannexo) April 11, 2020

simon and ella have my heart #bgt #BritainsGotTalent — mimi | fan (@ashleyrobcrts) April 11, 2020

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think about tonight's show.