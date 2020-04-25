The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 26th April 2020
BGT viewers in tears over Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer choice

She wowed the judges with her performance

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:
Viewers of BGT have been left in tears as Simon Cowell pressed his Golden Buzzer tonight.

12-year-old Fayth Ifil appeared on the show to sing on stage in front of the judges Simon, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

She belted out Tina Turner's Rolling On The River and instantly won over the judges and the audience.

Fayth got Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer on BGT (Credit: ITV)

Read more: BGT shares first glimpse at terrifying stunt which ‘almost killed act’

Before her performance, Fayth admitted her confidence has been knocked by "negative energy from school".

She said: "But my mum and my dad helped me get through that which is why I'm here today."

Following her incredible performance, Simon told her: "I absolutely love your personality.

"You talked about the support you had from your mum and dad then you see the support you've had from 3,000 people.

"And to just give you a little bit more support I'm going to give you one of those," as he reached over and hit the Golden Buzzer.

Fayth was overwhelmed and broke down in tears on stage as her mum joined her.

Simon walked up on stage and told the little girl: "You could sing the phonebook.

"Enjoy every moment. If anyone ever says anything negative, remember this moment," as he hugged her.

What did viewers say?

One person said: "Fayth is a clear winner this year on BGT, full on tears how amazing is her voice."

Another added: "Did anyone else burst into tears when Simon pressed the golden buzzer orrrrr?"

A third wrote: "Almost in tears. Deserved that so much."

Read more: BGT star Fayth Ifil's glittering West End and Hollywood movie career revealed

Fayth's background

Meanwhile, Fayth has been modelling since she was 18-moths-old, mastering ballet since she was two and has always loved singing.

She's been performing in front of 500-strong crowds since she was very little.

Fayth has been professionally training for a career on stage at the Pauline Quirke Academy in Swindon.

In 2018, Fayth was an extra in the Hollywood blockbuster Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

