BGT hopeful Fayth Ifil is a West End star that featured in Hollywood blockbuster Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Britain's Got Talent hopeful Fayth Ifil will surprise BGT viewers tuning in tonight (April 25.).

The pint-sized 12-year-old doesn't exactly choose an easy song for her first audition – Tina Turner's Rolling On The River.

However, with her incredible experience may explain why she's such a natural on stage...

Fayth Ifil will wow on BGT (Credit: ITV)

Fayth's connection to Pauline Quirke

It's little wonder Fayth wasn't remotely phased by the live audience on Britain's Got Talent.

The pre-teen has been modelling since she was 18-moths-old, mastering ballet since she was two and has always loved singing.

In fact, she's been performing in front of 500-strong crowds since she was very little.

Fayth has been professionally training for a career on stage at the Pauline Quirke Academy in Swindon.

The BGT is no stranger to performing in front of crowds (Credit: ITV)

Fayth's big break

In 2018, Fayth was an extra in the Hollywood blockbuster Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

She appeared in the film alongside A listers like Johnny Depp and Eddie Redmayne.

However, her big break came two years ago when she was cast as Tomika in the West End production of School of Rock at the New London Theatre.

The then ten-year-old spoke to her local paper the Swindon Advertiser about the work she was putting in.

Fayth said: "I practice every day except Sundays (Sundays are rest days), I dance, practice my singing by doing vocal exercises, go over lines and songs for the show, practice dance moves, positions I have to be in.

"I get work from my school each day that my School of Rock tutors help me with.

"After a full day of school, we get ready for our show or rehearsals. I don’t find it hard doing school work and shows.

After School of Rock, Fayth landed another West End role – Alline in the Tina Turner Musical at the Aldwyich Theatre in London.

Fayth is a West End star (Credit: ITV)

Knocked confidence

Despite her incredible experience, the young girl admitted ahead of her Britain's Got Talent audition that her confidence has been knocked.

Speaking to Simon Cowell, she hinted she'd experienced trouble at school: "I have lost my confidence a little bit because of a little bit of negative's energy from different schools.

"But my mum and my dad, they helped get through that which is why I'm here today."

Fayth's parents Jere and Lorraine are no stranger to the limelight either.

Her father Jerel Ifil is a footballer for Swindon Town.

Proud parents

Both her mum and dad, who are also proud parents to Fayth's big brother Christian, are hugely supportive of her career on stage.

"When we saw her on stage singing her first solo it was unreal and we could not stop smiling for the whole performance," Jerel told the local paper.

"Ultimately, she has made the whole family proud from myself to her mum and brother to all our extended family who have gone to see her or are going to see her.

"She even made my dad cry, which is a first. "

Pay attention to Britain's Got Talent tonight and you'll spot Jerel's father in the audience getting somewhat teary-eyed again.

Britain's Got Talent is on ITV, Saturdays at 8pm.

Are you a fan of Britain's Got Talent? Visit out Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.