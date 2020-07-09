Breaking Dad: Viewers beg for new series as it comes to an end

Fans of presenter Bradley Walsh were left gutted last night as the new series of his road trip show, Breaking Dad, came to an end.

Over the last few weeks, ITV has been showing a special outing of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad that combined episodes from series one and two, mashing them up with some previously unseen footage.

ITV has been airing a special series of Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

Was last night's Breaking Dad the last in the series?

But unfortunately for fans, last night's outing was the last of the lot.

And now, viewers are begging for all-new episodes of the programme, which sees The Chase host and his son, Barney, getting up to all kinds of fun and mischief as they travel across the US in a giant RV.

Viewers who were "gutted" to see it come to an end took to Twitter.

Wednesday's episode was the last in the series (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Bradley Walsh reveals heart disease fears after death of his father

One said: "#BreakingDad needs to be brought back for a new series when the world is normal again! Quality TV!"

Another wrote: "Oh man, I'm gutted that was the last of Breaking Dad.

#breakingdad #BradleyWalsh."

Needs to be brought back.

A third said: "#BreakingDad I'm so going to miss this, it's been brilliant. Thanks to everyone involved... can we have more please!?"

Calls for an 'episode every week'

They added, in a separate tweet: "#BreakingDad I'm sorry, I want an episode of this every week, please make it a regular thing guys!"

Someone else wrote, predicting what could happen in Bradley and Barney's next outing: "@BradleyWalsh can't wait for the World Tour! Hilarious duo."

#BreakingDad needs to be brought back for a new series when the world is normal again! Quality TV! — Ryan Ward (@Ryan17ward) July 8, 2020

Oh man I'm gutted that was the last of Breaking Dad.#breakingdad #BradleyWalsh — Stuart Davis (@stuartdavis21) July 8, 2020

#BreakingDad I'm so going to miss this, it's been brilliant, thanks to everyone involved, ... can we have more please!*! — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) July 8, 2020

#BreakingDad I'm sorry, I want an episode of this every week, please make it a regular thing guys!*! — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) July 8, 2020

@BradleyWalsh can't wait for the World Tour!! Hilarious duo🤣🤣🤣 — maia (@maiathebunny) July 8, 2020

Even though fans had seen all these episodes before, the special series nevertheless had viewers gushing over the duo's amazing bond.

In last week's (Wednesday, July 1) episode, the pair travelled to Kentucky and Ohio for adventures including a tense night in a haunted school building and a go at flying a plane over Dayton.

Best mates

They also attended a rodeo and Bradders broke bones in his back when he was chucked off a bucking bull.

Bradley and Barney attended a rodeo in series two of Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Is Barney Walsh single? Viewers swooning over Bradley Walsh’s son

Elsewhere in the episode, the pair climbed a huge rock face - despite Bradley's massive fear of heights.

Bradders actually broke down in tears over the ordeal. And when the pair reflected on it in the RV afterwards, Barney called his dad his "best mate".

Watching the episode again, a number of viewers were reminded 2just how incredible Bradley and Barney's relationship is.

Are you hoping for a third series of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.