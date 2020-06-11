Breaking Dad: Viewers in hysterics as Bradley Walsh and son Barney go skydiving

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad returned to screens last night, taking viewers back to the open road with The Chase host and his son, Barney.

The programme, which started on ITV on Wednesday (June 10) evening, comprises all the episodes from series one and two, plus a special episode featuring previously unseen footage from their trips across America.

What happened in Breaking Dad?

The first episode covered Brad and Barney's their journey through Los Angeles and from there to Arizona.

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad is back for a special outing combining series one and two (Credit: ITV)

And one part of the show had viewers in hysterics all over again.

Barney, 22, thought it would be hilarious to get his dad, 60, up in a plane to go sky diving.

"Look at the state of it!" Bradley moaned as he saw the tiny aircraft they would be jumping out of. "It's like an Airfix kit. I can't go up in that."

When they got up in the air, Bradders looked terrified but Barney didn't break a sweat.

Barney took Bradley skydiving (Credit: ITV)

"I love you, dad. And I'm so proud of you," Barney said, before leaping from the plane.

Barney laughed and screamed the whole way down, while Bradley clung to the straps of his harness in grim silence.

Once they had landed, Barney whooped and threw his arms around his dad, who gasped: "I need a drink..."

What did viewers say?

Viewers were in hysterics (Credit: ITV)

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: "#BreakingDad is some laugh."

Another tweeted: "Proper belly laughing at their antics."

Someone else wrote: "Bradley... 'It's like an Airfix kit, I can't go up in that!' lol #breakingdad."

Proper belly laughing.

A fourth said: "I've got sweaty palms just watching Bradley Walsh jumping out of this plane #breakingdad."

Others were overjoyed to have it back on their screens, despite it being a repeat.

"Catching up with #bradleywalshandson #BreakingDad," said one. "Barney is so like his dad. It's the best laugh I've had in ages watching it. Can't wait until next week for another episode."

'So happy it's back'

"I adore the way @BradleyWalsh and his son #BarneyWalsh bounce off each other in this show," wrote another. "I'm so happy that it's back! Snuggled up on the sofa with a glass of wine ready to watch! #WineWednesday."

"Watching (again) #BreakingDad with Bradley and Barney," a third tweeted. "Absolutely love watching these two together."

Elsewhere in the episode, the duo tried their hand at weight lifting at LA's Venice Beach and water skiing on a lake in Arizona.

They also became cow hands for a day, donning their jeans and cowboy hats and saddling up to learn how to lasso cattle.

- Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad continues on Wednesday (June 17) at 8pm on ITV

