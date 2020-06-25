Is Barney Walsh single? Viewers swooning over Bradley Walsh’s son

Breaking Dad returned to screens this month to help cure those lockdown blues, and all eyes have been on Bradley Walsh's son, Barney.

The programme comprises all the episodes from series one and two, plus a special episode featuring previously unseen footage from their trips across America.

Even though Bradley's been famous for much longer, even the charismatic TV star can't distract viewers from his son's charms.

During last night's episode, fans rushed to social media to share their love and adoration for the cheeky chap.

One viewer tweeted: "Is Barney Walsh single... asking for a friend."

Others begged the star to take them on a romantic trip to Florida.

Can Barney Walsh take me to Florida pls #breakingdad — iana (@ianasurch_) June 24, 2020

Bradley's son is an actor whose credits include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Indulgence, and Doctors.

He also recently tested out his presenting talents when he hosted the latest Miss World contest.

On the market?

Barney, 22, has always kept pretty quiet about his relationship status and has never publicly revealed whether he's dating anyone.

But if we're going by his Instagram, the star does appear to have recently welcomed someone special into this life.

But fear not, it turns out Barney got himself a brand new puppy.

Barney, took to Instagram during lockdown to reveal that he has a new friend that he's named Lulu!

Sharing a snap of himself cuddling the puppy, he wrote: "Sorry I haven’t been around much everyone...

"I’ve been busy in lockdown training this little ray of sunshine! Welcome to the family Lulu!! Take care and stay safe guys."