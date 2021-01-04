Breaking Dad series 3 starts on ITV tonight (January 4) and we’ve been given a sneak peak at the show ahead of the first episode.

As ED! previously revealed, Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are off on a European adventure this time around.

The series will feature six weekly 30-minute episodes. And tonight sees them set off from their Essex home and journey to the first stop on their road trip – The Netherlands.

And the opening episode looks set to be an emotional one for much-loved Chase host.

Bradley and Barney hit the velodrome in the opening episode of Breaking Dad series 3 (Credit: ITV)

What will Bradley and Barney get up to in Breaking Dad series 3?

The madcap pair will be up to their usual father and son capers, with Barney challenging Brad to all manner of weird and wonderful adventures.

Tonight’s episode of Breaking Dad will see the pair don their Lyrca and enjoy a spot of velodrome track cycling with a world champion.

Don’t be sorry, I’m proud of you, really proud.

They’ll also try out canal jumping – one of the country’s oldest sports.

And, before they head on to their next destination, they’ll attempt to climb the world’s largest freestanding climbing wall.

Bradley attempts to tackle his “chronic” fear of heights in the show (Credit: ITV)

ITV releases first-look videos of new series

Earlier this morning, ITV released two new video clips from the series.

The first shows Bradley and Barney on the sky-high climbing wall.

Bradley – who suffers from a “chronic” fear of heights – can be seen struggling as he climbs the wall and apologising to son Barney.

“I’m sorry mate, I’m not going to be able to make it,” he says, as Barney offers encouragement.

“Don’t be sorry, I’m proud of you, really proud,” Barney can be heard saying as they scale the wall, which is the height of a 10-storey building.

The second shows the pair on a tandem bicycle, with Brad taking the lead – and doing all the pedalling, not that he realises until the duo reach the top of a hill!

The pair also try their hand at canal jumping (Credit: ITV)

What have Bradley and Barney said about the new series?

The father and son duo have hailed the experience of filming Breaking Dad series 3 as yet another bonding experience.

Barney said: “It was so lovely to do another trip with dad, I feel like I learn more from him every time we do these trips.

“I really appreciate being able to spend time together and having this quality time and do all these amazing things because not a lot of families get to have this and it’s so lovely that we get to do that.”

Bradley added: “I feel like we got even closer, in fact, than before.”

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad starts tonight at 8pm on ITV.

