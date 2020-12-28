Breaking Dad series 3 hits our screens a week today (Monday January 4) and to say we’re just a tiny bit excited would be an understatement.

New details have emerged about the new series of the ITV cracker, which stars Bradley Walsh and his son Barney.

In Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad series 3, viewers will join the pair as they travel across Europe.

The series will feature six weekly 30-minute episodes.

Bradley Walsh tries one of The Netherlands’ oldest sports, canal jumping, in the new series (Credit: ITV)

Where will Bradley and Barney be in the first episode of Breaking Dad series 3?

ITV viewers will watch as Bradley and Barney leave their Essex home and travel to Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The duo’s first stop on their road trip is The Netherlands.

There, they will be seen trying out some of the country’s oldest sports, including canal jumping.

ITV added: “The action continues when the pair don Lycra for a spot of velodrome track cycling, alongside a world champion.”

Before they leave the country, the famous father and son take on the world’s tallest freestanding climbing wall.

The pair also climb Excalibur, the world’s tallest freestanding climbing wall (Credit: ITV)

Why did they decide to road trip across Europe?

It’s most certainly a far cry from Bradley’s usual sun-soaked golf-filled holiday to Portugal.

Keen to show his dad what Europe has to offer, the series will see Barney take him on a tour of the continent.

After The Netherlands they will visit Germany, Switzerland and Slovenia before stopping off in Italy on their way back to Blighty.

ITV said in a statement: “As always, Barney will be pushing his dad to the limits with more thrill-seeking activities like ski-jumping, paragliding and even a bungee jump.

“They’ll also immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoying everything from Swiss yodeling to Bavarian finger wrestling.”

You’ll also catch glimpse of the duo in Lyrca as they race in the velodrome (Credit: ITV)

What have Brits said about the new series?

Brits are thrilled and can’t wait for the father-and-son duo to return to our screens.

“Breaking Dad season 3 in the new year!!!” one Twitter user exclaimed.

They added: “2021 is already off to a great start and it hasn’t even started yet!!”

“Brilliant news, thanks for bringing it back,” another fan of the show tweeted ITV.

“Best news ever,” another declared.

You can watch the first episode in the new series next Monday (January 4) at 8pm on ITV.

