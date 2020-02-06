Breaking Dad viewers beg ITV for another series as season two finale approaches

Fans of Bradley Walsh's ITV road trip show, Breaking Dad, are begging for a third series as the current iteration draws to a close.

Series two has been a huge hit with fans of The Chase presenter and his son, whose adventures this time around have included everything from competitive lumberjacking and river rafting to ghost hunting, dangerous rodeos and dog sledding.

The first series, which aired last year, ran for just three episodes. And when the show returned that figure was expanded to six.

We're currently up to episode five, making Wednesday's (February 12 2020) the last of season two.

Ahead of the final episode, fans have rushed to Twitter to beg for another series.

One viewer, who is among those who think Breaking Dad episodes need to be longer than half an hour, tweeted: "@ITV please commission another series, but make it an hour long each episode. Amazing bond between father and son, so genuine (Barney is kinda hot too) #breakingdad #barneywalsh #bradleywalsh."

The Walshes need to do more shows together.

Another wrote: "How great is #breakingdad? Never set out to watch this when it started a few weeks ago, but sooo glad I did! What a beautiful relationship #BradWalsh has with his son #BarneyWalsh. Hopefully there's another series. What about Asia somewhere, producers?"

A third agreed: "Couldn't agree more, I hope they do another series."

Someone else said: "The Walshes need to do more shows together #BreakingDad."

In the latest episode, Bradders and Barnes' US road trip took them to snowier climes, as they explored the area around the famous Niagara Falls, stayed at a lodge run by descendants of The Sound of Music's Maria von Trapp, tried out ice hockey on one of the world's most famous rinks and went dog sledding.

But it seems one particularly emotional moment struck a chord with viewers.

Bradley revealed that Barney was celebrating his 22nd birthday and pulled out a birthday card. Barney was hesitant to read it while the cameras were still rolling, and when he did, the emotional message inside reduced him to tears.

