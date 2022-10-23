Bloodlands ending explained: All the answers you need after the BBC drama finale…

The second series of Bloodlands has come to a dramatic conclusion, and there was a LOT of drama – so here’s our ending explained.

The drama built up as Ryan Savage, Olivia, and Tom finally faced off…

And in shocking scenes, Izzy discovered the truth about Birdy.

Here are all the answers you need after the Bloodlands series 2 finale…

***Warning: spoilers from Bloodlands season 2 finale ahead***

It seems like Robert Dardis really did kill Colin Foyle… (Credit: BBC)

Who killed Colin Foyle?

It seems like Robert Dardis really did kill Colin Foyle after all.

In the last episode, Niamh theorised that Robert Dardis and Colin Foyle came to bury the gold together at his wife’s grave.

But Dardis must’ve turned on Colin and killed him, believing that Olivia and Dardis had a plan to keep the gold together.

While we previously thought that there might be a twist in who killed Colin Foyle – it seems like this time it really was Robert Dardis who killed him.

Bloodlands ending explained: The police found Birdy’s body

When the police discovered the farmland that Colin Foyle owned, they went inside the barn and found Birdy’s body.

He was in a pretty shocking shape and Niamh was devastated to see him like that.

As DCS Jackie Twomey examined the body, he spotted a clump of Olivia’s hair.

We’re assuming Tom planted these on Birdy’s body for Olivia to get the blame.

Jackie said “she left him here for dead”, but will they ever find the connection between Tom and Birdy’s death?

Izzy went through a lot in the season finale of Bloodlands! (Credit: BBC)

Ryan Savage kidnapped Izzy – but she survived

Izzy faced a lot of danger in the Bloodlands season finale.

First of all, Ryan Savage (Jonjo O’Neill) took her from her apartment and kidnapped her!

He promised to trade Izzy for the gold, so Tom and Olivia met with him outside of Dunfolan to give the gold back.

Izzy was clearly shaken up but, as soon as Tom surrendered his weapon and gave Ryan the gold, he gave Izzy back.

Izzy jumped into her father’s arms – but she now knew a lot more about him.

Ryan Savage told Izzy that her father was a crooked cop and that he was sleeping with Olivia.

And, if she didn’t believe him then, she sure did after what she witnessed later in the episode.

Did you enjoy the Bloodlands series two finale? (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands ending explained: What happened to Ryan Savage?

Just when it looked like Tom (James Nesbitt) and Olivia were finally handing the gold back to Ryan Savage, an explosion was heard.

Tom had armed the bags with explosives and Ryan was hit by the blast.

But, when it looked like he might get up again, Tom whacked him across his head with one of the gold bars.

Izzy watched on in horror as her father beat Ryan across his head.

As Ryan lay there with a bloody gash across his head, it was pretty clear that Ryan Savage was dead.

Olivia finally met her end in the finale… (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands ending explained: Did Olivia Foyle survive?

Olivia panicked when Tom killed Ryan, reaching over his body to get to his phone.

Of course, viewers knew that before his death, Ryan had told her that if he didn’t tell his people where he was in 20 minutes, her son would be dead too.

The phone was smashed and Olivia couldn’t get through.

She reached for a gun and pointed it at Tom, saying she didn’t need him anymore.

As he was unarmed, it seemed that Tom might actually meet his end.

But Izzy grabbed the gun and shot Olivia instead!

Izzy managed to shoot Olivia right in the heart, killing her instantly.

Does Niamh know that Tom killed Dardis?

When Niamh told Tom that an eyewitness had recognised Robert Dardis in a car the night he went missing with an unidentified driver – he immediately panicked.

He told the officers who were tracking the car on CCTV to send it immediately to him – and they did, leaving the image on Tom’s desk.

But, PC Judith Kenny saw the image of Tom and Dardis in the car.

Worried about what it could mean, she sent the image to Niamh.

So, does this mean that Niamh now knows – or assumes – that Tom killed Dardis?

This isn’t the first time that Niamh has been suspicious of Tom, but this time she has some real evidence.

We last saw Niamh heading towards Tom’s location as she was tracking his phone and radio, but what will happen when she finally confronts him with what she knows?

Will she survive?

We’re not sure if Tom can get himself out of this one! (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Bloodlands on BBC One: Who is Jonjo O’Neill who plays Ryan Savage? He has a famous ex-girlfriend!

Bloodlands ending explained: Will Izzy tell the police the truth?

And if the picture of Tom and Dardis wasn’t damaging enough, Izzy now knows a lot more about her father.

She asked Tom if he killed Birdy, but he insisted it was Olivia although he was there.

Izzy was obviously heartbroken as she said she didn’t recognise her father anymore.

He said he had done this all for her and her future and he was sorry.

Tom told her the police were on their way and she could tell them the truth.

He said he would take the responsibility for killing Olivia.

But will she let her father take the full responsibility or will she lie for him?

The episode ended with a birds-eye view of Tom, Olivia and Ryan all laying down as Izzy looked over them all.

We can’t wait for answers to this cliffhanger in a possible series 3 of the BBC drama…

All episodes of Bloodlands are now available on BBC iPlayer.

What did you think of the finale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.