Bloodlands on BBC One: 5 questions we have after watching the second episode of series two…

Bloodlands continued tonight on BBC One with episode 2 of series 2 – and a whole new level of twists and turns!

In this episode, we learnt more about Robert Dardis, the man who first appeared to be Olivia’s driver, but is clearly hiding more.

Here are all the questions we have after watching episode 2 of Bloodlands second series…

***Warning: spoilers from episode 2 of Bloodlands ahead***

Robert Dardis was definitely more than just a driver… (Credit: BBC)

Are Olivia and Robert in a partnership?

While Olivia tried to convince Tom and the rest of the Dunfolan policing team that Robert Dardis was nothing more than her driver since she lost her licence, it wasn’t super convincing.

The second episode confirmed that there was definitely more to their relationship than Rob just being Olivia’s driver.

Olivia initially told DCI (James Nesbitt) that Rob had called her saying Colin “owed him”, but that she had no idea what that meant.

But we later saw Olivia call Rob, asking where the gold is and saying that the police had nothing on them.

She said that “we’re in this together Rob”.

So have Olivia and Rob been behind the murder all along, or does Olivia really not know what happened to her husband?

Whether they were just in a partnership to get the £4 million worth of gold, or if they really were in a romantic relationship is still unclear.

It seems that they were both involved in the storing of the weapons and gold, but whether they were involved with Colin Foyle’s murder still seems up in the air..

Bloodlands episode 2: Why did Rob take the gold?

The first episode made it look like Tom took the gold after he discovered the location of the storage locker, but it seemed like he wasn’t the one who took it after all.

Olivia was convinced that Rob must’ve taken the gold, and Tom seemed convinced too, as he visited Rob in the middle of the night and said he needed to take him somewhere safe.

In a scene outside the safe house, Tom interrogated Rob, to try and get him to confess to Colin’s murder.

Rob admitted to taking the gold, but insisted that he helped Colin move it.

He said Colin worried that the gold was involved with the IRA.

He refused to confess to his murder.

Rob made a mistake by telling Tom he knew he was Goliath… (Credit: BBC)

How did Rob know Tom is Goliath?

No one else has managed to figure it out, but Rob had!

Maybe it was just a guess, but Rob basically signed his own death sentence when he said: “Let’s get back in the car, Goliath.”

He admitted that Colin had always suspected that Goliath was a police officer, and didn’t believe that Pat Keenan was the real Goliath.

This made him point the figure at Tom, but it was the biggest mistake he could’ve made.

Tom, who will do anything to stop his identity as Goliath from coming to light, shot Rob Dardis dead.

And did Rob really know Tom was Goliath or was it a lucky guess?

Who else could know, and will they be the next person to end up dead?

It seems like it’s only a matter of time…

Bloodlands episode 2: Who really killed Colin?

So who really did kill Colin?

At this stage, it really doesn’t seem like Rob was the one who killed Colin and, as Tom dumped his body in the sea, it’s not like we’ll get a confession out of him anytime soon.

That leaves Olivia as the main suspect, who might’ve killed her husband to get full access to the gold and the rest of her husband’s fortune.

But if she killed her husband, she would have definitely known he didn’t text her with the message: “I’m alive.”

Unless she’s double-crossing Tom.

Maybe we’ll have some new suspects unveiled, but so far the question still remains as to who killed Colin and why.

Olivia is proving to be an interesting character… (Credit: BBC)

Where is the gold?

Rob said he knew where the gold was but he’s now dead.

So will Tom ever find out where it really is?

At the end of the episode, Olivia seemed to convince Tom that she knew where the gold was.

If that’s true, maybe Rob did tell her the location of the gold…

But she hasn’t exactly been the most trustworthy person so far.

Where could the gold be now?

It’s been passed from Salt Island to Colin’s house to a storage locker, so where could it be now?

And who will get to it first?

Bloodlands continues on Sunday October 02 2022 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

