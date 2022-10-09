Bloodlands on BBC One: Who is Jonjo O’Neill who plays Ryan Savage? He has a famous ex-girlfriend!

Bloodlands introduces a new character in episode 4 who plays a crucial role – and many of you will recognise Jonjo O’Neill.

The actor joins the cast as Ryan Savage in the BBC drama (Sunday October 09 2022).

But what have you seen Jonjo O’Neill in before? And who is his famous ex-girlfriend?

Here’s everything you need to know about Jonjo O’Neill from Bloodlands…

Jonjo O’Neill stars as Ryan Savage in Bloodlands (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Ryan Savage in Bloodlands?

Jonjo O’Neill plays Ryan Savage in the cast of Bloodlands episode 4.

The Savages – an infamous Irish American crime family – were mentioned in episode 3, but this is the first time one of them has appeared in the BBC drama.

The BBC shares that: “With the origins of the gold confirmed, an American gangster arrives in Dunfolan to take back what is his.”

In the last episode, we learned that the Savage family had links to the gold and weapons that were sent to the IRA.

So, what will happen when Ryan Savage turns up looking for what the Savage family believe is theirs?

Expect bloodshed!

Jonjo O’Neill guest starred as McGillop in Doctor Who… (Credit: BBC)

What else has Jonjo O’Neill been in?

Jonjo O’Neill has been acting since 1999, when he played a small role in the Sean Bean series Extremely Dangerous.

He then popped up in dramas such as Holby City, Band of Brothers, and A Touch of Frost.

He had a starring role as Orlando in the Royal Shakespeare’s Company-filmed performance of As You Like It.

Jonjo played McGillop in a big Doctor Who episode called The Day of the Doctor.

In 2015, Jonjo starred in the first series of Sky Atlantic’s Fortitude as Ciaran Donnelly, one of the Irish Donnelly brothers in the Arctic Circle.

Fans of The Fall might recognise him as Tom Stagg, the husband of Paul Spector’s kidnapping victim Rosie Stagg.

He recently featured in the massive Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit as Mr Ganz.

The actor has also had a recurring role as Satanist Aleister Crowley in Pennyworth.

He recently starred as DI Shaun Keep in the mini-series Stephen, which told the true story of the aftermath of the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Jonjo has recently starred in Apple TV’s Bad Sisters as Donal Flynn, Ursula’s husband.

Film fans will recognise him for his roles in On Chesil Beach, All the Old Knives, and Operation Mincemeat.

How old is Jonjo O’Neill and where is he from?

Jonjo O’Neill was born on July 11 1978.

He is currently 44 years old.

Despite his American accent on the show, Jonjo O’Neill is actually from Belfast!

He grew up in the Falls Road area of the city.

After performing in theatre across Northern Ireland in his teens, he won a full scholarship to the prestigious Guildford School of Acting and moved to England.

Are you a fan of Jonjo O’Neill? (Credit: BBC)

Jonjo O’Neill in Bloodlands: What height is he?

Lots of fans are wondering what Jonjo O’Neill’s height is!

According to the actor’s IMDb, Jonjo is 5’10.

Is Jonjo O’Neill married?

Jonjo O’Neill was previously linked to Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington.

The pair began dating in 2016 – nine months after she split from Martin Freeman – before splitting up in 2021.

Amanda Abbington shared on Instagram live at the time: “Sadly no Irishman anymore.

“He’s gone… it’s fine, it’s just one of those things.”

While Amanda is now engaged to Britain’s Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin.

Jonjo O’Neill is reportedly single.

Are you enjoying series two of Bloodlands so far? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Bloodlands on BBC One: What does the term Goliath mean and why is the killer called it?

What is his net worth?

Whotimes.com estimates that Jonjo O’Neill‘s net worth is around $5 million dollars.

That’s around £4.4 million pounds!

Jonjo has had an impressive acting career, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s worth the same amount of money that his Bloodlands character is looking for!

Bloodlands airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

So, did you recognise Jonjo O’Neill? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.