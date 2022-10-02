Bloodlands episode 3 on BBC One: 6 burning questions we have after watching

Bloodlands continued with episode 3 this Sunday, and Brannick’s behaviour was as murky as ever!

Although we finally discovered more on the murder of Colin Foyle, we’re still short of a LOT of answers.

The latest instalment of the BBC drama followed DCI Brannick’s investigation into one of Colin’s clients, Lauren Fitzpatrick.

Some big discoveries were made, which finally answered some lingering questions about Colin Foyle and the missing gold.

Here are all the questions we’ve got after watching episode 3 of Bloodlands…

****Warning: Spoilers for episode 3 of Bloodlands ahead****

The woman in black: Olivia Foyle went all out with her funeral outfit… (Credit: BBC)

How much does Olivia really know?

As Tom Brannick and Olivia Foyle are now essentially partners in crime – and also having sex with each other – it’s worth asking what Olivia actually knows about Tom.

At the end of episode 2, she told Tom she was “very good at keeping secrets”.

Surely Tom wouldn’t reveal his true identity as Goliath, so how much does she really know?

Does she just think Tom wants the gold to enjoy a cushy retirement?

Olivia told Tom at the start of the episode that “we have a deal” but she didn’t really expand on what that meant.

The two later teamed up to find Rob’s silver Mercedes and Olivia gave Tom information about all the boat owners in the Dunfolan area, which she got through flirting with the boating club’s secretary.

But the question still stands, what does Olivia think Tom’s involvement in all this is?

And does she really believe what Tom has told her?

It will be exciting to see this one play out…

There’s clearly more to Olivia than we already know… (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands episode 3: What happened with Olivia’s old job?

Colin Foyle’s adult children attended his funeral where they told Tom that Olivia had some drama with her old job in New York.

But, they didn’t know the exact details.

This led Tom to call her old employers, and they clearly weren’t about to give her a glowing recommendation.

When Tom asked if they could give him any information on why she was sacked from her old job, her ex-boss sighed and said: “What did she do this time?”

So it looks like Olivia has previously been in trouble…

The boss explained he would have to consult with their lawyers on what he can tell Tom about her dismissal, and we didn’t hear any details beyond that.

Has Olivia been involved with the world of crime before? It seems serious enough that her ex-boss didn’t want to disclose whatever Olivia did too easily…

Why did Colin change his will?

In Bloodlands episode 2, we found out that Colin made changes to his will just before his death.

Anybody else hear some loud alarm bells?

So, what made Colin make these changes? It seems suspicious that he would change his will right before his death…

Did he know that he might be murdered?

Tom spoke to Colin’s solicitor who said that Colin changed his will and wanted to make a payment the day he died.

But, he said he didn’t think much of it because Colin made changes to his will on a pretty regular basis.

Tom (James Nesbitt) asked what the amendment was, but Colin’s solicitor said he couldn’t tell him more without a warrant.

We need to know why Colin would change his will and what he did to it?!

Did he give something to Olivia, or take something away from her…

What do you think of Bloodlands series 2 so far? (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands episode 3: Was Tom involved with the Savage family?

When the FBI arranged a call with the PSNI about the missing gold and weapons, they mentioned a rather infamous family called Savage.

They are an Irish American crime family…

But, when Tom heard the name, he had a reaction that seemed to suggest that he knew them.

Cue some seriously eyebrow-raising facial expressions!

The FBI said the family were based in the North and they worked closely with the Irish Northern Aid Committee.

Tom already knew the money was intended for the IRA, and the FBI confirmed this.

But when they said they knew it was lost, Tom seemed nervous and asked how they knew it.

The FBI said they had an informant who they’d lost.

So, who is the infamous Savage family, and why do they make Tom so nervous?

Do they know about his secret identity? It seems like only a matter of time until someone from the Savage family turns up…

Was Emma Brannick the FBI’s missing informant?

Speaking of that FBI informant, could this be Tom’s missing wife Emma Brannick?

It’s unlikely that the informant would be mentioned if it wasn’t someone we already knew.

While the FBI agent did refer to the informant as a “he”, we did know that Emma was a high-ranking officer who worked for the 14 Intelligence Company.

So with Emma being so highly ranked, could she have connections to the FBI as well?

The FBI agent mentioned that they “mislaid” the informant and, considering we also know that Emma is missing, surely she could be who they’re looking for?

We really hope Emma makes an appearance soon…

Niamh must have her suspicions that Tom is Goliath… (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands episode 3: Has Niamh figured out Tom is Goliath?

We always knew it was a possibility that DCI Tom Brannick’s quick and smart partner, DS Niamh McGovern, would finally figure out that Tom is Goliath.

She’s made it clear that she’s suspicious of him ever since series one.

She even told DCI Twomey that she thought Tom was framing him. She just didn’t know why.

In this series, she’s suspicious about how close Tom and Olivia have got. But, so far, Tom has managed to throw her off his trial.

At the end of Bloodlands episode 3, Lauren Fitzpatrick mentioned that Goliath was involved with the gold, and Niamh’s whole demeanour changed.

We know Niamh is smart so surely she can’t keep ignoring Tom’s mistakes!?

She went to DCI Twomey and told him the gold belonged to Goliath, but Twomey was hearing none of it.

Niamh said: “What if he’s still out there?”

She might know that Pat Keenan wasn’t Goliath, but does she know it’s Tom?

And will she survive if she tells Tom her suspicions?

Niamh is playing a dangerous game with Tom’s recent track record of killing…

Bloodlands continues on Sunday October 09 2022 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

