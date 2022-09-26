Bloodlands fans all saying same thing about James Nesbitt’s appearance

Bloodlands – starring James Nesbitt – left BBC viewers gripped last night (September 25) after an explosive second episode.

However, away from the intense plot line, fans of the show were left making the same comment about the series’ leading man.

Of course, James plays bent copper DCI Tom Brannick – AKA Goliath.

But despite the drama being played out on screen, with Tom plotting to cover up the fact he’s Goliath, viewers were instead gripped by something else…

Or two things, in fact!

Bloodlands viewers all had the same comment about James Nesbitt last night (Credit: BBC)

James Nesbitt raises eyebrows in Bloodlands

The actor raised eyebrows in last night’s Bloodlands – quite literally.

Known for his dark bushy eyebrows, some viewers declared that James’ brows needed a show of their own after last night’s episode.

“James Nesbitt’s eyebrows have gone berserk since last week’s episode of #Bloodlands,” said one.

“James Nesbitt’s eyebrows have a life of their own!” said a second.

“Those eyebrows need their own show!” another commented.

“How many more close ups of James Nesbitt‘s eyebrows can they get in,” declared another.

Nesbitt in the make up studio making sure his eyebrows are perfect #bloodlands pic.twitter.com/xoUjrGT3PN — Ollie ⚽️🍻 (@ollie_olly_olly) September 25, 2022

James Nesbitt spotting his eyebrows making a run for it.#bloodlands pic.twitter.com/pePMOKuha9 — Andrew Jazzie (@AndrewJazzie) September 25, 2022

‘Unhinged’

However, others decided that it was a deliberate ploy by Nesbitt to make the character seem more “unhinged”.

Jimmy Nesbitt’s eyebrows get really intense when he’s out murdering!

“So Brannick is just totally unhinged yes? The eyebrows and the facial twitch,” they said.

Another agreed and said: “Jimmy Nesbitt’s eyebrows get really intense when he’s out murdering!”

The actor’s eyebrows raised, erm, eyebrows (Credit: BBC)

What happened on last night’s Bloodlands?

The plot thickened on last night’s show, with Nesbitt’s character murdering driver Dardis and dumping his body overboard.

The search for the gold also rumbled on, with Olivia seeming to convince Tom that she knew its location at the end of the show.

Elsewhere, Colin’s killer still appears to remain a mystery – with his new wife surely now becoming prime suspect.

Birdy also went on a date with Tom’s daughter – which will surely only end in tears given her dad’s murderous ways?

Viewers divided over new series of Bloodlands

Eyebrows aside, viewers appear a little divided over the new series of the show.

Some love it and are gripped, but sadly it’s left others falling asleep – much like the cop meant to be guarding Dardis!

“Just seen last night’s #Bloodlands I am enjoying this series again, an exciting drama,” said one.

“I’m am loving this second series of #Bloodlands Jimmy Nesbitt is so good in it,” said another.

Not everyone felt the same, though.

“Kept dozing off while watching,” declared one.

“I find #Bloodlands helps me feel sleepy,” another agreed.

Bloodlands continues on Sunday on BBC One at 9pm.

