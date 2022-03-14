Holding on ITV: Who is the cast of comedy crime series opposite Conleth Hill?

Holding on ITV brings together some of the best Irish talent led by Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill – so who else is in the cast?

The new four-part comedy is literally bulging with famous actors from the worlds of TV, film and theatre.

As well as the fab cast, it’s created by Graham Norton, written by EastEnders’ legend Dominic Treadwell-Collins, and directed by ED! fave Kathy Burke!

That’s a pretty impressive line-up!

So who is in the cast of Holding on ITV and where have you seen them before?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Conleth Hill as Sgt PJ Collins in new comedy series Holding (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Sgt PJ Collins in the cast of Holding on ITV?

Holding introduces Gardaí Sergeant PJ Collins, a local copper in the sleepy Irish village of Duneen in west Cork.

He’s a bit overweight, a bit unhealthy, and a lot lonely.

However, he has a chance to prove himself when there’s a genuine crime to solve…

Human remains are found, and villagers believe they belong to local legend Tommy Burke.

Conleth Hill leads the fabulous ensemble cast as the likeable Sgt PJ Collins.

Of course, Game of Thrones fans will know Northern Irish actor Conleth as Varys in the HBO series.

Varys was the bald eunuch Master of Whisperers on the Baratheon small council.

In real life, though, actor Conleth has a full head of hair!

The 57-year-old actor recently played Alan Conway in Magpie Murders, and Mendel Liebermann in Vienna Blood.

Before that, he portrayed Superintendent O’Kelly in Dublin Murders, Dr. Edward Mullen in Doc Martin, and Jon Pitt in Hang Ups.

He’s also appeared in plenty of films, including Whatever Works, The Isle, To Olivia, and Here Are the Young Men.

The actor says: “I’m looking forward to getting to work with [director] Kathy Burke, the cast and crew on bringing Graham’s brilliant characters and story to the screen.”

Clinton Liberty as flash detective Linus Dunne in the cast of Holding on ITV (Credit: ITV1)

Clinton Liberty plays DI Linus Dunne

Actor Clinton Liberty stars alongside Conleth Hill’s Sergeant PJ Collins as flash DI Linus Dunne from Cork.

He oozes charm in his plum-coloured suit – when he’s wearing anything at all that is – and couldn’t be more different to Collins.

TV viewers might know Clinton best for playing Marcus in Red Election in the 2021 TV series.

He also recently played Max in an episode of Smother.

In 2020, he played Kiernan in the acclaimed BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

Clinton has also played Peter in the TV movie, Forever in My Heart, and played a dancer in the film Handsome Devil.

Veteran actress Brenda Fricker stars as Mrs Meany in Holding (Credit: ITV1)

Brenda Flicker stars as Mrs Meany in the cast of Holding on ITV

Brenda Fricker portrays PJ’s housekeeper Mrs Meany, who is the closest thing Sgt Collins has to a mother/wife.

She might possibly be killing her employer through kindness, though – the amount of butter she fries his breakfast in is heart-attack-inducing!

The veteran Irish actress has been on our screens for nearly six decades.

Casualty fans will recognise her for playing beloved character Megan Roach from 1986 to 2010.

The actress, 77, is also known for her performances in acclaimed films My Left Foot, A Time to Kill, and Home Alone 2 – yes, she played Pigeon Lady!

In 2021, Brenda popped up in TV series Cam Boy as Tilda in one episode.

But, before that, she hadn’t appeared on the small screen for six years.

She’s portrayed Mrs. Smith in Forgive Me, Grainne McFadden in No Tears, and Joan Jones in I Was a Rat.

Derry Girls actress Siobhán McSweeney as Bríd Riordan in Holding (Credit: ITV1)

Holding cast on ITV – Siobhan McSweeney plays Bríd Riordan

Siobhán McSweeney portrays mum-of-two Bríd Riordan in the cast of Holding on ITV.

Bríd is a possibly suspect in the murder of Tommy Burke.

He jilted her at the altar, and she’s been drinking herself into oblivion ever since.

Derry Girls fans will know the actress from her role as Sister Michael, a role she played from 2018 to 2019.

Siobhán, 42, was born in Cork, where the ITV series is based.

She also starred as Mary McCurdy in the brilliant BBC thriller The Fall, and played Ruth Cheetham in the comedy No Offence.

The actress has also appeared in Collateral and Porters, as well as numerous films including Extra Ordinary, and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

She’s also well respected for her work in the theatre.

Charlene McKenna as Evelyn in the cast of Holding on ITV (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Evelyn Ross in Holding?

Charlene McKenna, 37, plays Evelyn Ross in the cast of Holding on ITV.

Evelyn is harbouring a deep secret and has occasional sordid sex with a local teenager in a disused ambulance.

She’s a suspect, too, as she was also in love with the victim Tommy.

Peaky Blinders fans will know actress Charlene from her role as the leader of the IRA Captain Swing.

She recently played Niamh McGovern in the James Nesbitt drama Bloodlands.

Irish actress Charlene recently portrayed Leah Liebermann in Vienna Blood, Liz in Bump, and Mercy Boyle in Death and Nightingales.

Before that, she starred in Lucky Man, Ripper Street, Skins, Raw and Misfits.

Demi Isaac Oviawe as Aoife, Anne Kent as Nora and Pauline McLynn as Eileen O’Driscoll in Holding (Credit: ITV1)

Pauline McLynn stars as Eileen in the cast of Holding on ITV

Pauline McLynn portrays Eileen O’Driscoll, neighbourhood busybody and general thorn in PJ’s side.

We know her best as Mrs Doyle in Father Ted, a role she played from 1995 until 1998.

She went on to play Bella Mooney in Ballykissangel, Agnes in Dark Ages, and Dr. Kirsty Urquhart in Dalziel and Pascoe.

Pauline famously played Libby Croker in Shameless, and Tippi Haddem in Jam & Jerusalem.

The actress has also starred in Threesome, Father Figure, Pramface, and Silent Witness.

EastEnders fans will have seen her portray Yvonne Cotton in the BBC soap from 2014 to 2015.

Who else stars in the cast of Holding on ITV?

The Virtues actress Helen Behan is Abigail Ross in the cast of Holding on ITV.

Striking Out star Olwen Fouéré is Kitty Harrington, while Bridget & Eamon actress Eleanor Tiernan stars as Susan Hickey.

Young Offenders actress Demi Isaac Oviawe stars as Aoife Akingbola, Moone Boy’s Norma Sheahan plays DS Norma Casey, and Outlander’s Lochlann Ó Mearáin stars as Cormac Byrne.

Elsewhere, Amy Conroy plays Florence Ross, Gary Shelford is Anthony Riordan, Jim O’Donnell stars as Willy McCarthy, Sky Yang is Stephen Chen, and Anne Kent portrays Nora Goggin.

Calum Rea, Jane Spollen, Pat Kinevane, Karl Quinn and Michael Fry also star.

Holding starts on Monday March 14 2022 at 9pm on ITV1.

