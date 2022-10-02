Bloodlands on BBC One: Where is Tom Brannick’s wife Emma? Did he kill her?

If you’ve been watching Bloodlands on BBC One, you’ll know that one of the central mysteries is the whereabouts of Tom’s wife, Emma.

So where is she? Could she really be dead? And, if so, did her husband Tom – aka Goliath – kill her?

Emma Brannick was the only one of Goliath’s victims whose body wasn’t found on the small island near Dunfolan.

Where could she be, and what clues have we been given so far?

Here’s everything we know about Tom’s wife, Emma, on Bloodlands…

Lots of Bloodlands fans are wondering what really happened to Tom’s wife in the TV series… (Credit: BBC)

Where is DCI Tom Brannick’s wife Emma in Bloodlands?

If we believe everything that Tom has said (which we don’t), Emma is not dead…

However, the bent copper has insisted that he doesn’t know where she is.

At the end of Bloodland series one, Tom told Tori that while he DID kill Father Quinlan, Joe Harkin and David Corry, he did not kill his wife Emma.

He said he was blackmailed into killing Father Quinlan and Joe Harkin, but killed David Corry out of jealousy.

He saw his wife Emma arriving on the island with David just after he’d killed Father Quinlan and Joe Harkin.

His wife and David were “acting like a couple”.

Incensed by rage, Tom attacked and killed David, but he told Tori he couldn’t kill Emma.

But do we really believe him? Could she be dead as well, just buried in a different spot?

Tom (James Nesbitt) told Tori that he told Emma to leave, and that he never saw her again and had no idea where she went.

Hmmm, while he don’t trust Tom, it’s good to think of his wife out there ready to come back and expose him.

Plot for series 3 perhaps?

Emma Brannick has been missing since 1998… (Credit: BBC)

What clues have we heard about Tom’s wife?

When Emma was first mentioned, we found out that she was in military intelligence.

In fact, she was a very high-ranking officer who later joined the 14 Intelligence Company.

This was a special branch of the British Army Intelligence Corps which carried out surveillance on Irish and Loyalist paramilitary groups.

Its agents were specially selected and trained by the SAS.

So, it is possible that Emma would have known how to disappear and never be found.

Considering her body wasn’t discovered with the rest of Tom’s victims, she could be alive out there somewhere!

Tom’s wife on Bloodlands: The fan theories so far…

There’s been a lot of fan theories about where Emma could be now.

Some fans think Emma could be Goliath, and Tom was covering for his wife.

This fan says: “Is Brannick really Goliath??? Why else kill the old man on the island??

“Or, was/is it Emma, and he is trying to protect her after 22 years?”

This fan agrees: “My money is on Emma still being alive and Goliath too.”

Some fans even joked that Emma might have a connection to another Jed Mercurio BBC drama, Line of Duty: “Emma Brannick is alive.

“Her middle name is Helen. She is ‘H’.”

So, where do you think Emma is, and will she finally make an appearance in series 2?

We can’t wait to find out!

Bloodlands continues on Sunday October 02 2022 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

