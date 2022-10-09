Bloodlands episode 4 on BBC One: All the questions we have after THAT shocking death

Bloodlands continued with episode 4 this week and it was a HUGE episode.

We’re still reeling over that major character death and we’re sure you are, too!

In this episode, Ryan Savage visited Olivia to warn her that the Savage family want their gold back…

And it all escalated from there.

Here are all the questions we have ahead of next week’s penultimate episode of Bloodlands…

***WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR EPISODE 4 OF BLOODLANDS***

Tread carefully, Niamh! (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands episode 4: What will Tom do with Birdy’s body?

Jaw-dropping scenes showed poor police officer Birdy get murdered.

Birdy found CCTV footage that confirmed that Tom threw the petrol bomb at Robert Dardis’ house and the email that proved that Tom hacked into his computer.

Slowly putting the pieces together, Birdy realised that Tom was involved with this far more than he let on.

Towards the end of the episode, Birdy went to take photographs of Tom and Olivia’s attempt to find the gold that was buried with Colin.

Of course, the gold WAS buried with Colin, and Birdy got clear photographs of Tom and Olivia finding all seven bars and celebrating with a kiss.

But he didn’t know this would lead to his death…

Tom spotted Birdy taking photographs and immediately confronted him.

Tom got into the car with Birdy and tried to talk himself out of the situation, but Birdy said he would have to arrest Tom and the two began shouting at each other.

But, in a truly shocking scene, Olivia took aim at Birdy with her gun.

She fired several shots at him, leaving him so badly injured it was clear he wouldn’t survive.

You could tell Tom was genuinely devastated as he sat next to Birdy’s body, but how can he get out of this one?!

Olivia used Tom’s gun, which she told him: “Has got your DNA all over it.”

He definitely looks like the guilty party, so will need to hide Birdy’s body.

Is there more to what Jackie has admitted? (Credit: BBC)

Will Izzy find out her dad was involved in Birdy’s murder?

Poor Izzy will be devastated when she discovers that her fledging boyfriend has disappeared/died.

But will she ever find out her own father was involved in his murder?

We knew that Birdy getting involved with Izzy would end badly!

The last time Izzy spoke to Birdy, they had an argument about Birdy’s work for the police.

Birdy almost sent her a text message to apologise before he was killed, but changed his mind.

Tom never actually found out that Birdy and Izzy were dating, but surely she won’t be able to hide her grief?

Izzy previously mentioned to her therapist that she might leave Northern Ireland.

It might be her best decision to get up and leave now…

We can’t believe Olivia did that! (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands episode 4: Why didn’t Jackie tell the truth about how he knew Colin Foyle?

Tom (James Nesbitt) found a warrant when investigating the case and absolutely blew up at DCS Jackie Twomey.

And to be fair, this time Tom’s outburst might be justified.

Jackie previously said he knew Colin Foyle because he was a former client of his.

Turns out the truth was that Colin Foyle was an intelligence officer back when Jackie worked for the RCU in Belfast.

But as Niamh said: “Why weren’t we told!?”

It’s obviously top-secret information, but why did Jackie hide this from Tom and Niamh?

He admitted that he really was a former client of Colin’s, but he also knew him as an informant later on.

Jackie said he wanted to protect Colin’s family, as his information led to the arrest of a fuel smuggler and human trafficker Hugo McNamara.

But we feel like there is still more to this whole story…

Jackie said McNamara only got six years, so we can guess he’ll make an appearance soon too!

Did you enjoy this episode of Bloodlands? (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands episode 4: What will Ryan Savage do next?

In this episode, we met Ryan Savage (played by Jonjo O’Neill).

He is one of the members of the infamous Irish American crime family who originally sent the gold and weapons back in 1998.

When he turned up at Olivia’s home and threatened her, we knew he meant serious business.

Olivia and Tom scrambled to find the gold within the week deadline.

But will he really be satisfied with just the gold, if Olivia even hands it over?

Something tells us that Ryan Savage will have a big part to play in the next few episodes.

Will he have a stand-off with our very own Goliath, Tom Brannick?

We can’t wait to find out!

The Savage family clearly mean business… (Credit: BBC)

Will DCI Tom Brannick kill DS Niamh McGovern?

What will DCI Tom Brannick do to stop DS Niamh McGovern from uncovering Goliath?

In episode 4, Niamh (Charlene McKenna) continued to make connections between Goliath and Colin Foyle’s murder.

Tom repeated that Pat Keenan was Goliath and that he is dead, but Niamh once again told him that she doesn’t believe that.

Tom passed her off to Jackie Twomey, who once again exploded at her for trying to re-open the Goliath case.

But, it didn’t seem like Niamh was planning to stop her Goliath investigation anytime soon!

If she keeps on this track, she may uncover that Tom IS Goliath.

And who knows what Tom will do if Niamh finds out!?

We know that Tom is not above murder…

After all, his murder count is at least 7 people now!

But we DON’T want to see him take Niamh out.

Niamh has previously made it clear that she suspects Tom might be Goliath.

She needs to be careful if she heads down this path, because after we saw Birdy’s fate, who knows what could happen to her…

Bloodlands continues on Sunday October 16 2022 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

