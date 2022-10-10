Bloodlands favourite Birdy met his maker on the show last night (October 9), his life cruelly snubbed out by Olivia Foyle (Victoria Smurfitt).

Birdy had followed Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) and Olivia to the graveyard, where they finally found the gold.

However, with Birdy checking his phone to read a text from girlfriend Izzy – Brannick’s daughter – the killer cop sidled up to Birdy’s car and insisted he was allowed inside.

With the men talking through their options, and Birdy just about to reveal his romance, shots rang out.

Olivia had killed Birdy with a gun that had Brannick’s DNA all over it.

Birdy finally got to the bottom of who done it in Bloodlands last night (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands’ ‘best episode yet’

It was a brilliant episode, with Bloodlands fans taking to Twitter to say as much.

“Omg what an episode. Why did you have to open the door Birdy. Best episode of the series so far,” said another.

“That last 15 minutes was unbelievable, what a good episode that was!” said another.

“Well that was class television. I must say,” another declared.

“What a series #bloodlands is, and what a shocker at the end of the episode, cannot wait for next week,” another added.

Birdy, why kill off the best 💔 #Bloodlands — Emily (@EmilyAmy_) October 9, 2022

Shock Birdy death in Bloodlands leaves fans heartbroken

Birdy’s demise did leave many fans of the series heartbroken, though.

“Poor Birdy! I had a bad feeling right from the start of first episode of this series – I sensed that it wasn’t going to end well for him,” said one.

“The scene at the end in the car was gripping, but I was shouting at the TV that Birdy should’ve driven off when Tom spotted him,” they added.

“OMG! What they did to Birdy?? Really really upset! He’s the best guy in the whole lot! Birdy, you should have just gone to dinner! It’s all Tom’s fault!” another declared.

“Can’t believe Birdy is dead,” said another adding the floods of tears emojis.

Tom Brannick and Olivia Foyle finally found the gold (Credit: BBC)

Fears for Niamh

As fans of the show saw last night, DS Niamh McGovern isn’t too far away from uncovering Goliath.

In episode 4, Niamh (Charlene McKenna) continued to make connections between Goliath and Colin Foyle’s murder.

Tom repeated that Pat Keenan was Goliath and that he is dead, but Niamh once again told him that she doesn’t believe that.

Tom passed her off to Jackie Twomey, who once again exploded at her for trying to re-open the Goliath case.

But, it didn’t seem like Niamh was planning to stop her Goliath investigation any time soon!

If she keeps on this track, she may uncover that Tom IS Goliath.

And who knows what Tom will do if Niamh finds out!?

“I really hope Tom doesn’t kill off Niamh next,” said one concerned fan.

Bloodlands returns next Sunday on ITV at 9pm.

