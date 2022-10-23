Bloodlands series 3 on BBC One: Will James Nesbitt drama return for another run?

If you’re mourning the end of Bloodlands series 2, you’re probably wondering if the show will return for series 3…

Viewers were left with lots of unanswered questions after THAT shocking cliffhanger!

The second series ended with Izzy finally finding out the truth about her dodgy dad (or at least most of it!).

But the episode ended before we found out if she was going to tell the Dunfolan police.

Here’s everything we know about series 3 of Bloodlands…

***Warning: spoilers from Bloodlands series 2 ahead***

Do you want a series 3 of Bloodlands? (Credit: BBC)

Will there be a series 3 of Bloodlands?

BBC One has not yet confirmed if there will be another series of Bloodlands.

Although, last year the BBC confirmed the second series right after the first one, so hopefully we can expect an announcement about a series 3 soon.

The first series of Bloodlands was the BBC’s biggest new drama launch since 2020.

However, the second series reportedly hasn’t brought in the same ratings.

But hopefully, we can still expect a series 3 of the Jed Mercurio production Bloodlands.

Watch this space for updates on whether the BBC drama will return.

There are still so many unanswered questions after Bloodlands series 2! (Credit: BBC)

Why we need more episodes…

There are still so many questions left unanswered after the second series of Bloodlands!

The series ended on a HUGE cliffhanger, with Tom (James Nesbitt) practically begging Izzy to tell the police the truth about everything he’s done.

The episode ended with the camera slowly panning away from them…

Viewers could only guess at what decision Izzy might make about her dad’s future.

But, now that Niamh knows that Tom was in the car the night that Robert Dardis went missing, does it really matter what Izzy says?

And will they figure out that Tom also hid Birdy’s body?

It seems like everything is going to mount up against Tom, and we need to know if he’ll be able to find his way out of this one!

And what will the Savage family do when they realise Ryan (Jonjo O’Neill) has been killed?

Surely they’ll send another member of the family over for revenge!?

We’d love to see a famous face guest star as another Savage!

We need to meet Emma Brannick! But who could play her? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Bloodlands fans all saying same thing about James Nesbitt’s appearance

Will we FINALLY meet Emma Brannick in Bloodlands series 3?

It feels like both series of Bloodlands have been building up to us finally meeting Tom’s missing wife Emma Brannick – but we STILL haven’t!

We were sure she might make an appearance in the series 2 finale but there was still no sign of Emma.

Viewers know she’s been missing since 1998…

But surely, after all the hints and mentions of her throughout the series, she has to turn up eventually!?

We need a series 3 of Bloodlands to finally see DCI Tom Brannick re-unite with Emma again!

While Izzy now knows a lot more about her father, she still doesn’t know her father is Goliath.

Will Emma Brannick finally turn up and reveal the truth about everything Tom did the night he became Goliath?

And who could play Emma Brannick?

We need a series 3 to find out! Do you agree?

All episodes of Bloodlands series 1 and 2 are now available on BBC iPlayer.

