Tuesday 26th May 2020
This Morning microwave cooking segment with Alison Hammond divides viewers

She cooked a variety of dishes in the machine but some viewers were umimpressed

By Dominique Ayling
Updated:
Alison Hammond presented a microwave-based cooking segment on This Morning with a mixed reaction from viewers.

Alison Hammond presented a microwave cooking segment on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Bacon-gate

Following on from Eamon Holmes' admission yesterday that he cooks bacon in the microwave, the show decided to run a whole cooking item based around the kitchen utensil and not everyone was impressed.

Broadcasting via videolink from Alison's Birmingham home, the presenter demonstrated how you can cook a variety of dishes using a microwave.

As well as bacon, Alison showed viewers how to microwave dishes including pasta and a cake in a mug.

What did viewers think?

Viewers took to Twitter to discuss the strange cooking segment, with many finding the idea of cooking pasta in a microwave nauseating.

"@EamonnHolmes face at the thought of making microwave pasta! Props to @AlisonHammond for making the microwave segment entertaining," one wrote.

Another added: "I think @EamonnHolmes face says it all! If you can be bothered to cut up all those ingredients then you can boil pasta for 10 minutes rather than use the microwave."

"What a complete shambles. Alison's microwave masterclass," someone else added.

Positive feedback

Not everyone was against cooking in the microwave with one person even wanting to know more about cooking bacon in the machine.

They wrote: "Is there anything special about these microwave bacon trays - aren't they just plastic - can you just use a regular plate? #ThisMorning."

"Always been tempted to do the chocolate cake in a mug in the microwave," someone else admitted.

Another bacon fan said: "Definitely going to order a bacon tray & try it in the microwave thanks to

@EamonnHolmes."

"Everyone at work thought I was weird putting bacon in the microwave but now I know @EamonnHolmes

does it and half the population, I feel great," Another viewer confessed.

Microwave debate

The microwave debate started yesterday when Ruth berated her husband for how he cooks bacon.

A visibly disgusted Ruth explained: "I came downstairs and thought 'What is this horrible smell?'.

"And did you see the fat splattering inside?"

But her husband reassured her that he had now perfected microwaving bacon.

Ruth was unimpressed with Eamon cooking bacon in a microwave (Credit: ITV)

He explained: "Ah! But I've worked out how to do that now. You put a tissue over the top of it."

He added: "And it keeps it all down."

Addressing the cameras, Ruth asked: "Do you microwave bacon? I've never done that before."

Before moving onto another subject Eamonn defiantly said: "Well I have! And it tasted fine."

