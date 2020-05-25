Phillip Schofield gets dressed up for family barbecue with wife and daughters

TV's Phillip Schofield dressed up for a family barbecue with his wife and daughters last night.

Making the most of the bank holiday sunshine, This Morning star Phil cooked up a delicious looking batch of food.

Phillip looked very dapper in a grey blazer, black trousers and a white shirt and tie as his wife Stephanie and daughters also dressed up.

Phillip Schofield dressed up for a family barbecue (Credit: Instagram)

He shared a video to his Instagram Stories showing himself cooking on the barbecue.

Phil said: "It's dress up Sunday and I still have to barbecue and I'm fecking hot."

He then posted a snap of himself holding a plate of food.

Phil wrote: "I present... your dinner."

The star cooked the barbecue (Credit: Instagram)

Phil and Stephanie's daughters Ruby and Molly also shared videos and photos from the night.

Ruby shared a snap of herself holding a polaroid photo of the family.

The photo showed Phil and Stephanie smiling alongside their daughters and Ruby's boyfriend.

Phil enjoyed the barbecue with his wife and daughters (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Phil was forced to deny he had moved out of the family home.

Back in February, Phil came out as gay but insisted he, Stephanie and their girls would remain a family unit.

Phil recently posted a photo as the family dressed up for a fun murder mystery party.

It's dress up Sunday and I still have to barbecue.

The TV favourite ditched his usual style for an unbuttoned shirt and jeans.

Once spruced up, Phil posed for a photo with his wife Stephanie and their two girls, Ruby and Molly.

Phil wrote: "Murder mystery night... we’re all in character and taking it very seriously."

However, there were several questions about his current living arrangements following reports he had moved out.

One person wrote: "So you moved out but you’re allowed to visit your family? But I can’t go any visit my children and grandchildren.

"Just the rich or famous that are allowed, good to know."

Another asked: "I thought Schofe moved out? I wish I could go to see my family seven weeks now."

Phil hits back

But Phil was quick to set the record straight.

Phil insisted he hasn't moved out of his family home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He hit back: "Where did you get that I’d moved out..... oh yeah, the papers."

