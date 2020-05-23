Phillip Schofield says 'talking saved' him after coming out as gay at 58

Television veteran Phillip Schofield has opened up about the aftermath of coming out as gay aged 58.

The This Morning star took to Twitter to share his experience.

He responded to a grieving mother, Alison Watson, and her fundraising efforts on the social media platform.

Alison lost her son Morgan to suicide on May 17.

Alison wrote on JustGiving: "We are heartbroken at his loss and have started this fundraising page in the small hope that we can prevent others suffering as we are, losing someone they love as we love Morgan so much.

Phillip Schofield came out as gay in February of this year (Image credit: ITV)

"Our hearts are breaking. Talking to whoever is so important for everyone, especially young men."

Another heartbreaking story

Phillip responded via Twitter and agreed that talking to others about your problems is incredibly important.

He wrote: "Another heartbreaking story.

"There is strength in talking.

"Please don't try to fight your head on your own. Talking saved me #bekind #talk".

Many of Phillip's followers and fans agreed with his sentiments and wished him well.

One user replied with: "Been struggling a lot in lockdown and talk helps trust me. You're never alone."

Another wrote: "I'm glad you're still here Schofe."

Another heartbreaking story. There is strength in talking. Please don’t try to fight your head on your own. Talking saved me #bekind #talk https://t.co/8d9ZBwAFDu — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) May 21, 2020

Glad you're still here Schofe

A third user posted: "I agree talking to someone has definitely helped me and I know it's helped so many others. A quote I love is 'be the rainbow in someone else's storm'."

A fourth shared: "You've helped me in more ways you'll ever know and I will always be grateful."

Phillip came out as a gay man in February of this year.

He is currently married to wife Stephanie Lowe and they share two daughters together.

In a post on Instagram he shared with his some 3.2 million followers he said: "With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

Holly Willoughby helped Phil come out live on This Morning (Image credit: ITV)

This is tough

He then shared on This Morning: "This is tough.

"This is not something that has happened quickly. I've had to deal with this in my head for quite some time.

"We have gone through this together. We have been very open and very honest.

"I cannot write in any statement how I feel about that woman. She is amazing. She is literally astonishing.

"This is my decision. This is absolutely my decision, it was something I knew I had to do."

What do you think of Phillip's words? Share your thoughts with us on our Instagram page @EntertainmentDailyFix.