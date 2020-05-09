Phillip Schofield hits back at claims he's moved out of family home

TV's Phillip Schofield has hit back at claims he's moved out of his family home as he enjoyed a party with his wife and daughters.

The star strayed from his This Morning 'uniform' to try out a brand new look for the family bash.

Phillip, 58, looked dramatically different after dressing up for the fun murder mystery party.

The TV star ditched his usual sensible threads and replaced them with a sexy unbuttoned shirt and jeans.

Phillip topped off his costume with a pair of dark sunglasses and brown cowboy boots.

One spruced up, Phillip posed for a photo with his wife Stephanie and their two girls, Ruby and Molly.

He then shared the photo on Instagram, along with a screenshot of his character's description.

Phillip played a movie maker at the party (Credit: Instagram/ @schofe)

Eli Cronenberg

Phillip was taking on the role of movie director Eli Cronenberg and it seems he nailed it!

The blurb read: "It's all about making movies for you, not what you look like, which is why you play it cool with a black shirt unbuttoned at the neck and rolled up and the elbows, blue jeans a designer cowboy boots."

Commenting on his fun family group shot, Phillip added: "Murder mystery night... we’re all in character and taking it very seriously."

His character was called Eli Cronenberg (Credit: Instagram/ @schofe)

But while most of the comments were about Phillip's costume, several questions were asked about his current living arrangements.

Set the record straight

In February, Phillip bravely came out as gay live on This Morning.

Reports have since claimed he has moved out of the family home.

W here did you get that I’d moved out..... oh yeah, the papers...

Given the current Government social distancing rules due to the coronavirus outbreak, some fans accused Phillip of breaking them.

One wrote: "So you moved out but you’re allowed to visit your family? But I can’t go any visit my children and grandchildren. Just the rich or famous that are allowed, good to know."

The This Morning star aced the description (Credit: Instagram/ @scofe)

Another asked: "I thought Schofe moved out? I wish I could go to see my family seven weeks now."

But Phillip has been quick to set the record straight.

He hit back: "Where did you get that I’d moved out..... oh yeah, the papers."

Phillip usually wears a blue or grey shirt and black trousers (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, fans have gone wild for Phillip's new look, with one commenting: "Where's your medallion Phillip?"

Another even joked: "Are you Simon Cowell."

Phillip's This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes simply wrote: "Amazing!"

