This Morning: Martin Clunes interview hit with technical blunders

ITV's This Morning faced a series of technical blunders during an interview with Martin Clunes that saw the Doc Martin star cut off several times.

The actor, 58, was on the programme earlier today (Tuesday, May 26) to chat about how he has been spending lockdown at his farm home in Dorset.

Martin Clunes' interview on This Morning was marred with technical blunders (Credit: ITV)

Presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were laughing over a clip of one of Martin's horses rolling around in a patch of mud when they asked how he's been in recent weeks.

What did Martin say?

Ruth said: "How's lockdown been for you and [your wife] Philippa? Obviously beautiful, idyllic surroundings we're seeing."

Martin began, "Well..." but then his video link froze.

He was on to chat about lockdown life at his farm in Dorset (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn groaned with disappointment as the technical hiccup brought the interview grinding to a halt.

It then started working again and the chat resumed. Martin explained: "It isn't too bad for me. I'm getting lots of jobs done, the garden's never looked better.

"I'm mending bits of fences and gates and things, but the uncertainty isn't very nice at all and..."

Technical glitches

The video froze again and Eamonn, in a bid to keep viewers entertained, said: "I just wonder, when he unfreezes, what Martin's philosophy with his farm is."

The video link did resume shortly after, allowing the interview to continue.

Eamonn and Ruth are on this week instead of presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere on This Morning, Ruth feared she had injured her back during a live yoga session she took part in.

Instructor Finlay, who performs 'kilt yoga', explained how he cycles to remote locations to do yoga and posts it online for people to follow during lockdown.

Ruth tried some of the positions Finlay demonstrated. But she visibly struggled at several points. Afterwards, she admitted she "I might have done [her] back in", adding: "I'll go home and stretch it out."

