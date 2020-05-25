This Morning viewers slam ‘irresponsible’ travel expert for revealing quarantine ‘loophole’

Viewers of This Morning have criticised travel expert Simon Calder for revealing a 'loophole' for people travelling in and out of the UK.

Simon explained on Monday's show that there's a way around not having to quarantine for people arriving in the UK.

The government recently confirmed anyone arriving in the UK will have to quarantine for two weeks from June 8.

This Morning viewers criticised Simon Calder's travel comments (Credit: ITV)

What has Simon said?

Speaking about the new rules, Simon said: "For people arriving in the UK, they will need to quarantine from 8th of June onwards.

"So obviously people who do not wish to be quarantined, who are abroad at the moment, they just need to get back by midnight on the 7th of June."

Host Ruth Langsford asked: "But there are exceptions aren’t there?"

Simon replied: "There are many exceptions.

"Transport workers, seasonal agricultural workers, people working in the medical professions, who need to help us with the coronavirus outbreak.

Simon insisted he doesn't condone the loophole (Credit: ITV)

"And indeed anybody coming in from the common travel area, as you know that’s the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

"That’s created the so-called 'Dublin Dodge.'

"All you need to do, actually if you don’t fancy quarantining is to fly to Dublin Airport, put a foot on Irish soil and then fly straight to whichever UK airport you want."

Will we be able to go on a summer holiday abroad this year? Travel expert @SimonCalder tells us his predictions and how we might be able to go abroad in July.



Get the latest updates and watch This Morning here 👉 https://t.co/RrKzNQupK8 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/oeH1NIws2V — This Morning (@thismorning) May 25, 2020

Meanwhile, he added: "I am not condoning this, it will increase the risk to everyone you encounter on the way.

"But I am afraid that loophole is sitting right in the middle of the quarantine rules."

However, viewers weren't impressed with Simon's comments.

Anyone arriving in the UK will self-isolate for two weeks from June 8 (Credit: Pixabay)

What did viewers say?

One person wrote on Twitter: "Simon!! Stop telling people how to do it then!!"

In addition, another said: "Why is Simon Calder telling everyone of the Dublin loophole?

"Also other countries have implemented this quarantine on arrival so what is the problem?"

After that, a third added: "How irresponsible of Simon Calder to publicly highlight short cuts which will increase the risk of virus transmission."

Simon!! Stop telling people how to do it then!! 😡 #ThisMorning — 💫Lisa💫 (@pinktishi) May 25, 2020

@thismorning why is Simon Calder telling everyone of the Dublin loophole? Also other countries have implemented this quarantine on arrival so what is the problem? — Chris (@queensburygirl) May 25, 2020

How irresponsible of simon Calder 2 publicly highlight short cuts which will increase the risk of virus transmission #thismorning — 2012 (@Bufferb2012) May 25, 2020

