Adele Roberts has said Deborah James‘ terminal cancer diagnosis “didn’t necessarily need to happen” if she had known the symptoms earlier.

Adele appeared on Loose Women today to discuss her bowel cancer journey and said she’s just completed her last treatment of chemotherapy.

During the chat, Adele spoke about the heartbreaking news that Deborah is now receiving end-of-life care for the same disease.

Adele said Deborah’s terminal diagnosis “didn’t necessarily need to happen” if she had known the symptoms earlier (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Adele, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in October 2021, opened up about spotting the symptoms.

She said: “If you catch it early, it’s treatable. Sadly Deborah James, her cancer got caught too late.

“She’s getting care at home and that necessarily didn’t need to happen if she’d known about the symptoms earlier, maybe she could have got caught earlier and treated.”

Deborah is receiving hospice at home care for bowel cancer (Credit: BBC)

During the interview, Adele spoke about her journey and revealed her hopes of being cancer free in six weeks’ time.

She said: “It’s an amazing week, on Monday I had my final batch of chemotherapy.

“It was December when I started, it felt like it was never going to end.

“Every cycle built and built and got sorer and sorer.”

Adele added: “In six weeks I will have a scan and hopefully I’m cancer free, that’s when I will get the final OK fingers crossed.”

Adele has been having chemotherapy for bowel cancer (Credit: ITV)

Like Deborah, Adele has been raising awareness of bowel cancer since her diagnosis.

The pair have backed ITV Lorraine‘s No Butts campaign, which is raising awareness of the disease.

Last week, Deborah shared the devastating news that her active care for bowel cancer has stopped.

She’s receiving hospice at home care and has raised an incredible £6million for Cancer Research UK as well as becoming a Dame.

This week, Deborah, known as Bowel Babe on Instagram, announced she’s releasing another book.

The book is titled How To Live When You Could Be Dead.

Deborah said on Instagram: “I wrote another book!! So I’ve got a few things to share with you before I die that I’m gutted I won’t see in real life!

“But I’ve now been granted permission to share them and I’m really excited!”

If you are worried about bowel cancer and its symptoms, visit the Bowel Cancer UK website here.

