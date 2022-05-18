Deborah James hailed an ‘inspiration’ as she shares ‘gutting’ news about the future

Dame Deborah James, aka Bowel Babe, has revealed she’s releasing a new book and fans have praised her on Instagram.

Deborah revealed that she has written another book, however, she sadly doesn’t believe she’ll be alive to see it published.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

Deborah James book

Yesterday, Dame Deborah took to Instagram to share some bittersweet news with her 755k followers.

The journalist revealed that she has written another book – How To Live When You Could Be Dead.

However, she said that despite the publication date being pushed forward to August, she likely won’t be around to see it released.

Read more: Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley sends touching message to Deborah James

In the post uploaded to her Instagram, Deborah, sitting in the garden in the sun, is seen smiling as she holds up a copy of her new book.

“I wrote another book!! So I’ve got a few things to share with you before I die that I’m gutted I won’t see in real life!” she captioned the snap.

“But I’ve now been granted permission to share them and I’m really excited!”

Deborah shared the bittersweet news yesterday (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Latest on Bowel Babe Deborah James

Deborah continued with her lengthy caption, explaining that she has been working on the book for two years now.

“I wanted to share all my (hard-won!!) learning on how to have a positive mindset when we are faced with life’s biggest challenges,” she explained.

Deborah then went on to explain that the book was originally meant to be published in January 2023.

However, due to recent news that Deborah’s active care for bowel cancer has stopped, its publication date has been brought forward to 18 August 2022.

“It is still long after I’m flying high, but hopefully a little less longer for you to wait,” she wrote.

Deborah then went on to confirm that all royalties will go to her Bowelbabe fund. She also revealed that Penguin (the publisher) would donate £3 for every book sold to the fund too.

Deborah’s followers couldn’t pass on enough praise (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Thousands of Deborah’s followers flooded the comment section with love for her. Deborah was branded “wonderful”, “incredible”, and an “angel” by so many.

“Ordering asap – so proud of you,” Lorraine Kelly commented.

“Pre-ordered, cannot wait to read you absolute angel,” one of her followers said.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

“Ordering now. You’re amazing Dame Deborah,” another wrote.

“Stop it!! You are an absolute inspiration!!!” a third said.

“You are a remarkable and inspirational woman. Always have been, always will be!” another commented.

“Ordering right now. Absolutely incredible Dame Deborah. Your light will shine on forever,” a fifth said.

Head to or Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.