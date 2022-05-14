Adele Roberts has bravely opened up on the devastating effects chemotherapy has had on her body.

The 43-year-old Radio 1 presenter is currently fighting bowel cancer after being diagnosed last year.

Taking to social media yesterday (May 13), Adele shared a new update on her cancer journey following treatment.

Adele Roberts shares cancer treatment update

Alongside a lengthy caption, Adele posted various photos of her face to her Instagram profile.

The photos showcased how chemotherapy treatment had caused burns to her skin.

Adele captioned the shots: “I’ve always been embarrassed about my skin.

It’s ravaged my skin a lot.

“I’ve struggled with it for most of my life. I’ll never forget when it first started to breakout and a lady asking me if I’d been in an accident. I was mortified… I think I’ve carried that shame with me for too long.

“Everything I’m going through at the moment has taught me it’s good to share. I’m not the only one.”

In addition, the star shared: “I’m very lucky to be on this treatment but it’s ravaged my skin a lot. I’ve shared what it’s done to my hands and feet but I was too ashamed to show you my face.

Adele Roberts has opened up on her cancer treatment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’ve been thinking a lot recently and I’ve realised that it’s good to share as much as I can. What if someone else is suffering too and they think they’re alone. You’re not.”

Adele went on to credit her partner, Kate Holderness, for helping her to cover the scars.

She added: “This is the first step to my liberation I guess. I hope you don’t mind me sharing but I hope it helps at least one person.

‘I don’t want to be ashamed anymore’

“The first round of my chemotherapy was a bit strong and ended up with me looking like I’d been burned. I had holes all over my face.

“One day I’ll show you but I think what I’m sharing today is a big enough step for me. I don’t want to be ashamed anymore. I’m alive and I’m lucky to be on this treatment.

“My skin is also healing and looking SO MUCH BETTER than the start. Plus I’m nearly there now! Monday can’t come soon enough.”

Adele is fighting bowel cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adele’s celebrity friends were quick to show their support.

Lorraine Kelly commented: “You are beautiful inside and out.”

ITV’s Dr Amir Khan posted: “You are beautiful inside and out.”

In addition, Nadine Coyle shared a string of love heart emojis.

