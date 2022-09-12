Why isn’t Emmerdale on tonight? When will it air next?

Tonight, there will be another change to the normal ITV schedule as Emmerdale will not air as it would otherwise be expected to.

Emmerdale also didn’t air on Thursday and Friday.

Why isn’t Emmerdale on tonight?

The Queen died on Thursday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

There’s no Emmerdale tonight

Emmerdale usually airs at 7.30pm on Mondays, for half an hour.

However, since The Queen died, ITV have changed their usual schedule to provide a special coverage of Her Majesty’s death.

Tonight, The ITV Evening News will air from 6.30pm – 8pm, meaning that Emmerdale won’t air tonight.

This comes after the postponing of Thursday and Friday’s episodes of the soap.

Today’s ITV News will focus on a number of important events as day 4 of national mourning gets underway.

It is set to focus on the Royal procession, led by King Charles, as the Queen’s coffin makes its journey from Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

There, the Royals, will partake in a special service before The Queen’s children perform a vigil as a symbol of remembrance.

This evening, the public are also able to view The Queen’s coffin and pay their respects, for a period of 24 hours.

Faith thought Cain was Shadrach (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale aired last night

Thursday’s (September 8) hour episode of Emmerdale didn’t air on that date.

Instead, the episode aired last night (Sunday, September 11, 2022.)

If viewers missed the episode, it is now available to watch on the ITV Hub.

In the episode, Paddy had surprised Chas and Eve with a trip away, but Chas had already agreed to spend the night with Al.

Thinking of an excuse she told Paddy that her car had broken down and that they wouldn’t be able to make it.

However, she was really with Al at a B&B, and she’d brought Eve along with her.

Elsewhere, Faith decided on a DNR and asked Cain to have lasting power of attorney.

As the mother and son went of her dying wishes, she spilled hot water on her hand, triggering her to believe that Cain was Shadrach.

Grabbing a frying pan, she started attacking Cain and shouted at him to leave her alone.

Emmerdale’s not on tonight (Credit: ITV)

When will Emmerdale next air?

At the moment, Emmerdale is scheduled to air in its usual timeslot, tomorrow (Tuesday, September 13, 2022) at 7.30pm, for half an hour.

It will air on ITV.

However, recently, the ITV schedule has been making changes so it’s worth keeping an eye out for any last-minute changes!

