Emmerdale: Who was Shadrach Dingle, what did he do to Cain and when did he die?

Shadrach Dingle was in Emmerdale from 2000 until 2010, but who was he and how did he die?

Earlier today, it was revealed that the actor who played him, Andy Devine, had sadly died.

Andy was 79 when he died back in January, with no cause of death currently revealed.

But who is Shadrach Dingle and where is the Emmerdale character now?

Chas is Shadrach’s daughter (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Shadrach Dingle in Emmerdale: Who is he?

Shadrach Dingle is the brother of Zak Dingle.

He appeared in the ITV soap from March 2000 until July 2010.

He was the husband of Faith Dingle and father of Chas Dingle and Gennie Walker.

The character was played by actor Andy Devine, whose death was revealed today (May 30).

Shadrach Dingle’s life before Emmerdale

In 1974 Faith Dingle gave birth to a son, Cain, and the following year she married Shadrach.

She passed Cain off as Shadrach’s son, however, she had a brief affair with Shadrach’s brother Zak and Zak was Cain’s father. But Cain wouldn’t find this out till he was in his twenties.

Faith went on to have a daughter named Chas, who was Shadrach’s biological child.

Faith and Shadrach were married (Credit: ITV)

Whilst married to Faith, Shadrach had an affair with Shirley Pascoe. Shirley fell pregnant with his daughter, who she named Genesis.

Genesis went on to be adopted by Brenda Walker but came to Emmerdale in 2008 to find her biological dad.

Shadrach was violent towards Faith, but she ended up leaving Cain and Chas with him.

Shadrach soon began taking his anger out on Cain.

What happened to Shadrach Dingle?

Shadrach first turned up in Emmerdale in 2000 to attend the funeral of his nephew Butch.

During his time in Emmerdale, Shadrach ended up forming a friendship with Laurel Thomas after helping her give birth to baby Arthur.

Shadrach formed a friendship with Laurel (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

After a hospital mix up, she took home the wrong baby and Shadrach formed an attachment to baby Daniel.

Laurel made Shadrach his godfather, but when Daniel died of sudden infant death syndrome at just six months old, Shadrach was devastated.

Later, Shadrach confided in Laurel that he had another daughter, who was given up for adoption.

How did he die?

Shadrach was a heavy drinker most of his life and eventually his liver started to fail.

In 2010, Shadrach bought a pack of beers, but as he walked over a footbridge he half collapsed in pain, which was caused by his liver.

He ended up dropping his cans in the river and went to retrieve them.

He died in 2010 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

But he lost his balance, both as a result of the pain and his drinking, and collapsed into the river and drowned.

He was found by Marlon and Rhona who dragged Shadrach out of the water, but they were unable to save him.

The Dingle family were upset by Shadrach’s death, especially Zak and Marlon, who Shadrach had been living with.

