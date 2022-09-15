Toyah Habeeb in Coronation Street: 5 times she was a total legend

Toyah Habeeb in Coronation Street is standing trial for killing her husband Imran.

She’s determined to confess to killing Imran in the car accident, and convinced that she’s totally guilty, even though the jury’s still out (literally) on whether she really meant to kill him, or not.

She wants to face the consequences of her mistake and pay the price. A bold move!

She’s got her faults, has our Toyah, but she’s definitely brave.

And this isn’t the first time Toyah’s been a total badass. Here’s our round up of her boldest moments.

Toyah was devoted to Spider (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Romance with Spider

Teenager Toyah fell hard for Spider Nugent, admiring his passion for his life as an activist and even turning veggie to impress him – with hilarious consequences when she rescued the Christmas turkey!

Spider wasn’t convinced that Toyah was the one for him. But her unwavering devotion won him round and the pair were love’s young dream for a good while.

But when Spider decided it was time they got a mortgage and settled down, Toyah got cold feet.

So instead Spider bought them tickets to travel to India.

Toyah wasn’t keen and Spider went alone.

Surviving rape

One morning, Jason Grimshaw came across Toyah in the ginnel.

Mum Janice thought she’d been mugged but Toyah said she was raped. She bravely went to hospital and gave a statement to the police.

Lots of local men were under suspicion – including Peter Barlow, who’d one day be Toyah’s partner – but the culprit wasn’t found.

Poor Toyah developed agoraphobia.

Her friends rallied round until one day her pal Phil Simmonds was with her at her flat and called out her name. In sudden recognition, Toyah realised it was Phil who raped her.

He attacked her but Peter heard her screams and came to help and Phil was arrested.

Toyah boldly confronted her rapist in prison (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Facing her rapist

Phil went to prison though he didn’t admit to the crime.

Toyah struggled to move on and as part of her recovery decided she wanted to face Phil.

Bravely, she went to the prison and confronted him. He finally admitted to raping Toyah, and asked for her forgiveness.

Toyah told him she’d never forgive him, and walked away. See? Badass.

Toyah was heartbroken to hand over little Susie (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Baby Susie

When Toyah returned to the Street at the end of 2016, she had a new relationship with Peter Barlow and a new determination to become a parent.

The pair were hoping their surrogate would give them the baby they longed for.

Toyah’s focus on motherhood, though, caused her to make some big mistakes. Not least, lying to Peter when their surrogate miscarried and getting involved in Eva Price‘s plan to have her baby in secret.

When Toyah and Eva went away together for the baby’s birth – with Toyah planning to adopt the tot – things didn’t go exactly to plan and Toyah ended up delivering baby Susie (she knew what she was doing because she’d already delivered her nephew Oliver in a lift!).

Of course the whole thing fell apart and once more proving how brave she was, Toyah handed little Susie over to Eva.

Toyah’s been through a lot (Credit: ITV)

Baby Alfie

History repeated itself when Toyah made the decision to welcome husband Imran’s child, Alfie, into her family.

She was heartbroken over Imran’s betrayal with Abi, but she knew this could be her chance to be a mother.

Once more, it wasn’t to be.

Toyah found out that Imran had lied about Abi’s addiction problems in order to get custody of his little lad, then Imran died in the car accident that Toyah’s now accused of causing. I

t’s definitely messy, but Toyah’s still a badass in our book!

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think