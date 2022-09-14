Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah makes killer confession to Spider

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday September 14 2022) reveal that Toyah is about to make a killer confession to Spider. Will she spill all?

Meanwhile, Aadi and Kelly’s impending wedding sends Dev into a spiral, and Eileen worries that Glenda is planning to stay in Weatherfield for good.

All this and more, in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Leanne walks in to find Toyah making a shock confession to Spider (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah succumbs to her guilt

As an emotional Toyah watches over Alfie, she cries over his pram. Apologising for taking his Daddy away, she is clearly stricken with grief.

Later at home, Leanne walks in to find Toyah confessing all to Spider.

As Leanne looks on, Toyah tells Spider that she crashed the car on purpose, lied to the police and tried to kill Imran.

Leanne and Spider are left reeling at the revelation.

Spider is obviously the worst person Toyah could have confessed to. Has she put herself in prison?

What will they do with this shock news?

Kelly and Aadi break the news to Dev that they are planning to marry in Gretna Green (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly and Aadi throw an engagement party

Dev is shocked to learn that Aadi and Kelly have set a venue for their wedding.

As they talk, Aadi lets slip that they are planning to marry in Gretna Green.

Shocked, Dev blasts Aadi for wanting to marry someone like Kelly.

In an attempt to prove how serious they are, Kelly and Aadi decide to throw an engagement party.

Later, Gary tells Dev that he risks losing his son altogether.

Will Dev take Gary’s advice?

Jenny offers Glenda a job at the Rovers (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Eileen has had enough of Glenda

Eileen complains to George about his overbearing sister, Glenda.

As Eileen wonders aloud how long she is planning to stay for, George promises to speak to Glenda.

However, this comes as Jenny offers Glenda a job at the Rovers.

Is Glenda here for good?

With Eileen having had enough of Glenda, how will she react to the news of her job offer? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: A show of support for Stu

Billy urges Sean to throw his birthday party at Speed Daal in a show of support for Stu.

He points out that Sean was also homeless once.

Sean agrees, and books the party.

Is the tide finally turning in Stu’s favour?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

