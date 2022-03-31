Eva Price in Coronation Street: Her wedding drama and sad goodbye

Eva Price in Coronation Street was the ditzy, loveable, sharp-tongued half sister of Leanne Battersby. Sometime girlfriend of Adam Barlow, one true love of Aidan Connor, and generally an all-round Corrie legend!

Eva the diva, as she was nicknamed, was glamorous and dramatic, and she was at the heart of the action during her seven years on the Street.

Cath Tyldesley played Eva Price in Coronation Street – but it wasn’t her first soap role (Credit: ITV)

Who was Eva Price?

Eva arrived in Coronation Street to live with her mum Stella Price and Stella’s partner Karl Munro, when they took over the Rovers.

Stella was Leanne’s biological mum, making Eva and Leanne half sisters.

Eva had a string of ill-judged romances with Jason Grimshaw, Nick Tilsley and killer Rob Donovan, earning her a reputation as a bit of a man-eater.

But Eva proved to have more about her than just good hair and bad taste in men when she became friends with Billy Mayhew, the local vicar.

Eva was known as Eva the Diva, but there was more to her (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Fighting modern-day slavery

Eva came across a girl called Marta, hiding out in the factory – she’d smuggled herself out of the house where she lived when Eva and Aidan Connor went for dinner with Underworld clients.

She realised poor Marta had been exploited by her former ’employers’ the O’Driscolls. Along with Billy, Eva set about exposing the O’Driscolls and helping Marta.

What a hero!

Eva and Aidan

After a few doomed relationships, Eva fell for Aidan Connor.

Eva was head over heels for the handsome factory boss, but Aidan started an affair with Maria Connor.

Poor Eva found out the truth when Aidan accidentally left his phone connected to the couple’s television.

A message from Maria to Aidan flashed up on the screen when Eva was watching. What a shock!

But there was no big confrontation – not then anyway! Instead Eva set about taking stone-cold revenge on her cheating fella.

She pretended to be pregnant, and when Aidan proposed, she accepted and even asked Maria to be her head bridesmaid.

Read more: Coronation Street: Toyah and Imran to lose Elsie as Kevin finds out the truth?

As the wedding plans progressed, Eva teamed up with Adam Barlow and the pair set about making sure Aidan faced financial ruin.

But Maria twigged that Eva was lying about her pregnancy and revealed all to the shocked guests at the wedding!

In classic Corrie style, the women ended up brawling in a fountain with Eva in her wedding dress.

Maria told the guests at the wedding the truth about Eva’s pregnancy (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Eva’s pregnancy

When later, Eva realised she really was pregnant, she decided she didn’t want anyone to know – especially not Aidan.

She kept her pregnancy quiet.

Meanwhile, Toyah Battersby and Peter Barlow were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new baby via a surrogate.

When the surrogate lost their baby, Toyah was devastated. But she and Eva made plans for her to take Baby Price instead.

Peter didn’t know about the plan Eva and Toyah had cooked up between them (Credit: ITV)

Eva went to a remote cottage where she gave birth with Toyah at her side. Toyah and Peter named the baby girl Susie, after Peter’s late twin sister.

Aidan went to visit Eva at the cottage, and the pair danced together and shared some sweet moments.

But what Eva didn’t know was that Aidan had come to say goodbye. He took his own life and Eva was devastated.

After some desperate soul searching, she took back little Susie.

Eva gave birth with Toyah by her side (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Eva Price?

Aidan’s grief-stricken dad Johnny Connor tried to take the tot from Eva and even kidnapped his grand-daughter briefly.

Eva decided to leave Weatherfield with Adam Barlow and make a new life. But Adam realised she didn’t love him like she’d loved Aidan and stayed behind.

Eva now lives in France with little Susie, and mum Stella, and is mentioned occasionally by sister Leanne. We still hope she’ll come back to Weatherfield one day.

Eva and Aidan shared a moment (Credit: ITV)

Who played Eva Price in Coronation Street?

Eva was played by actress Catherine Tyldesley.

She had roles in all sorts of television shows including Holby City, Lilies and Doctors, as well as playing a midwife in Corrie and prison guard Abi Peterson, before she landed the part of Eva.

Since leaving Weatherfield, Catherine’s become something of a national treasure. She took part in Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with Johannes Radebe and won praise for her roles in 15 Days, Scarborough and Viewpoint.

Catherine is married to Tom Pitfield and the pair have a son called Alfie. Their second baby – a little girl – is due any day!

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.