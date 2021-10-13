Who is Susie in Coronation Street and will she and Eva ever return?

Susie Price was mentioned in tonight’s Coronation Street (Wednesday, October 13), but who is she, and will she and Eva ever return?

In tonight’s scenes, Imran and Toyah prepared to welcome their new foster daughter, four-year-old Elsie.

Soon Sarah Barlow called round to drop off some clothes and mentioned Susie, saying her and Elsie would be around the same age.

Toyah pointed out that was why she was keen to take Elsie on, but who is Susie and where is she now?

Who is Susie in Coronation Street?

Aidan and Eva are Susie’s parents (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Susie Price is the daughter of Eva Price and the late Aidan Connor and she was born in April 2018.

She is the niece of Leanne Battersby, Carla Connor and granddaughter of Johnny Connor.

What is Susie’s connection to Toyah?

Eva learned she was pregnant after separating from Aidan following his affair with Maria Connor.

Meanwhile Toyah and her then boyfriend, Peter, were planning to have a baby via a surrogate.

Eva planned to have an abortion, but when Peter and Toyah’s surrogate had a miscarriage, Eva agreed to hand her baby over to Toyah immediately after the birth and keep it a secret from everyone – including Peter.

Toyah tried to pass Susie off as her and Peter’s child (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Eva told Aidan she was pregnant, however he rejected her, as she had previously faked a pregnancy.

While Eva was pregnant, she was away from the cobbles with Toyah telling everyone she was on a beauty course in America.

Eva gave birth to Susie in a cottage in Lymm. She was named Susie, after Peter’s late sister Susan.

When Toyah returned with Susie a few days later and Aidan was suspicious about Susie’s parentage.

He went to visit Eva at the cottage one last time and later took his own life.

Toyah had to say goodbye to Susie when she and Eva left for France (Credit: ITV)

Toyah finally revealed the truth and Johnny was furious, believing Aidan wouldn’t of taken his life if he knew about Susie.

Eva took Susie back, but Johnny wanted custody of Susie. He ended up taking Susie and going on the run, but Liz McDonald found him and contacted the police.

Eventually Eva made the decision to leave the cobbles.

Where are Susie and Eva now?

Eva and Susie left Weatherfield in August 2018 and are now living in France.

Will Eva and Susie ever return?

Since her exit Catherine Tyldesley, who played Eva, has said she would like to return to the show in the future.

Recently the actress revealed she was offered the chance to return to the cobbles but she was unable to do it, due to filming another show.

Catherine revealed she would like to go back (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Speaking to Digital Spy she said: “There was a storyline last year where Leanne’s little boy Oliver got very poorly and unfortunately died, and it made total sense for Eva to come back because why wouldn’t she?

“And they reached out to me, and it was so unfortunate that ‘’d already signed to do Viewpoint and the dates, we just couldn’t make it work.

She added: “As a Corrie fan I felt like I’d let people down!”

Recently Catherine announced she’s pregnant with her second child.

