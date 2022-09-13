Coronation Street fans slam ‘unbelievable’ Spider storyline after shock reveal

Last night’s Coronation Street (Monday, September 12, 2022) dropped a huge bombshell – Spider is an undercover cop!

In shocking scenes, Spider was met by a detective who told him to not interfere with Toyah‘s case.

It was then revealed that Spider was working on another case, as an undercover cop.

However, fans have been quick to take to social media, expressing their views on the ‘unbelievable storyline.’

Spider’s an undercover cop! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Spider’s secret

Yesterday’s episode of Corrie, saw Spider tell Toyah that his marriage was over.

He wanted to be with Toyah, telling her that he’s in love with her.

The couple then kissed on the balcony after deciding to keep their relationship a secret until after Toyah’s trial.

Bad move!

Saira had spotted them and rushed to the police to inform them of the couple’s relationship.

Despite a lack of evidence, she reckoned that Toyah had been having an affair behind Imran‘s back, killing him to get him out of the way.

When she told the detective that Toyah was seeing someone called Spider, the detective’s face changed.

Later on, the same detective could be seen meeting Spider on Coronation Street, telling him to stay out of Toyah’s case or she’d report him.

Spider then revealed that he was an undercover cop, working on another case.

Despite Spider vowing to protect his new partner, the detective demanded that he give her intel on Toyah.

Will Spider go behind Toyah’s back?

Spider’s been keeping secrets (Credit: ITV)

Fans think the storyline is out of character

After the reveal, fans have expressed concerns that the storyline is not true to character.

Spider wouldn’t work as a cop after protesting so strongly against the system.

Or is that exactly what he wanted us to think?

One fan commented: “Ok Corrie, Spider’s an undercover cop, that’s it, I’ve had enough, I’m out.”

Another wrote: “I’m sorry, I know it’s a soap but Spider being an undercover detective is the most ridiculous storyline yet!”

Ok #Corrie spiders an undercover cop , that’s it , I’ve had enough , I’m out 😂 — Danny Page (@DANNYBPAGE) September 12, 2022

I’m sorry I know it’s a soap but Spider being an undercover detective is the most ridiculous storyline yet! #Corrie — Kate 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@johnstone_kate1) September 12, 2022

Spider is a what, how unbelievable. #Corrie 😮🙈 — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) September 12, 2022

A third viewer said: “Spider is a what? How unbelievable.”

One fan exclaimed: “The real Spider Nugent of our hearts would NEVER become a cop.”

Another questioned: “How and why would Spider turn his back on everything he believes in?”

Toyah confesses to Spider (Credit: ITV)

Will Spider betray Toyah?

This week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Toyah confesses to Spider that she meant to kill Imran.

She crashed the car on purpose.

Now that Spider knows the truth, will he tell the detective everything he knows?

Will he betray Toyah?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Is this storyline unrealistic? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!