Coronation Street spoilers: Dramatic new images released as car crash rocks the cobbles

Coronation Street spoilers rarely come any more dramatic than this.

New photos released by the ITV soap show very impactful scenes are on the way as the battle for baby Alfie heats up.

But a quick reminder, to ensure you don’t miss out. The climactic episodes concerning Alfie’s fate air at a different time to usual next week.

What’s more, Super Soap Week will see a new Corrie on the box every weeknight. That’s from Monday May 30 until Friday June 3.

The police will come knocking on the door of Kevin and Abi (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street crash spoilers pics

The series of new images teases how matters are due to come to a head.

And suspicions are raised about foul play behind Toyah and Imran‘s devastating crash.

Fans will see the couple plough their motor into a wall, leaving bricks on the bonnet amid a cloud of dust.

It will be a week of chaos and carnage in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

But the lead up to the smash may not be entirely immediately obvious.

And that’s because the week-long story may reveal crucial plot details in a non-linear order.

According to show bosses, next week’s episodes begin with a flash forward of Imran leaving a chilling message for Toyah.

He reveals everything, putting himself, his relationship and baby Alfie at risk.

Imran and Toyah both slump in the car after the crash (Credit: ITV)

As the action moves back and forth, the horrific car crash occurs, leaving both Toyah and Imran unconscious in the wreckage.

And as emotions boil over, the stakes continue to rise as Abi, Kevin, Imran and Toyah clash over the little one.

But before, questions start to be asked about how the crash happened. And then the knock comes at the door for Abi and Kevin – do the police suspect them?

The dust settles after the crash (Credit: ITV)

And was the crash an accident? Or was it a deliberate attempt to endanger lives?

‘This is not a week to be missed’

Soap boss John Whiston recently promised viewers will be entranced by the episodes.

He said: “The pigeons really do come home to roost for some of Corrie’s best loved characters in this fantastic week of edge-of-your-seat drama.

Imran assists Toyah after the Coronation Street car crash (Credit: ITV)

“Secrets unravel, truths hurt and lives well and truly turn upside-down as the lengths Imran went to to take baby Alfie away from Abi are revealed.

Secrets unravel, truths hurt and lives well and truly turn upside-down.

“Whether your sympathies are with Abi, with Toyah or with Imran, this is not a week to be missed.”

Next week’s episodes of Coronation Street air every night at 7.30pm on ITV.

