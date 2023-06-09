OPINION: Mandy and Paddy reuniting in Emmerdale is a dreadful idea – it will end in tears!

Mandy Dingle and Paddy Kirk in Emmerdale have rekindled their romance and decided to make a go of things. They seem delighted about it all.

But is it a good idea?

Paddy and Mandy have been circling one another since Paddy’s brutal break up with ex-wife Chas. They’ve got close again, confided in one another, and even slept together.

And this week, Mandy finally told Paddy how she felt – she loves him and wants to be with him. It took Paddy a bit of time to realise he felt the same, but eventually they were reunited.

Awww.

Or not.

Paddy and Mandy have admitted their feelings (Credit: ITV)

Back to the 90s!

There’s a phrase, isn’t there? ‘Never go back’. It totally applies in this instance. So much has happened since Paddy and Mandy were first a couple that we can’t see how they can make a go of it this time round.

When the pair wed back in the 1990s they were cute together. Both of them were funny, slightly hapless, kooky characters who worked well as a team.

Mandy was always brash, in-your-face, and downright hilarious back then. But since her return to Emmerdale, she’s been different – and we like it. She’s softer. More caring.

She’s also a little bit broken, thanks to her experiences with Paul Ashdale, who was killed on their wedding day – and who was not the nice man she thought he was.

She’s a devoted stepmum to Vinny, more thoughful, and much wiser.

Paddy is a different man now (Credit: ITV)

Too much has changed for Paddy and Mandy in Emmerdale

Mandy’s not the only one who’s different.

When Mandy cheated on Paddy, he changed. Since then, Paddy’s had his heart broken more times than we care to remember, and done a fair amount of breaking hearts, too.

He’s become a surrogate dad to Aaron – and dealt with his problems along the way – he’s lost baby Grace, and become a father to Eve.

And of course recently, he’s struggled with his mental health and come close to taking his own life.

There’s no chemistry between Mandy and Paddy – they’re much better as friends (Credit: ITV)

A good idea?

Paddy and Mandy have a connection, there’s no denying that. But what they don’t have is chemistry. They’re so good as friends. Their frank chats and funny asides are great. Mandy hunting for Paddy when he went missing was heart-wrenching. But they’re not made for each other – too much has changed.

We can’t see their romance working out in the long term. Paddy’s still too raw – he’s really not ready to dive into another relationship, It’s only a few months since he discovered Chas’s huge betrayal. Even without his subsequent mental health battle, it would be too soon to start a new relationship. And with him still so very fragile it’s asking for trouble to pair him up with Mandy who, by her own admission, jumps in with two feet.

In fact, Paddy just needs to be alone for a while, to recover and find himself again.

And as for Mandy. Is Paddy really the man of her dreams?

Nope.

Mandy’s true love?

What she needs is a man like Bear. Not Bear himself, of course. That’s WAY too weird. But a younger version of him (and preferably a version that’s not related to her ex-husband!) who sees the world in the same way as she does.

Bringing them back together is tired, and even a little lazy. A new love interest for Mandy now, and for Paddy in a year or so would be much more interesting and much more likely to succeed.

Because this latest re-igniting of an old flame is bound to fizzle out sooner rather than later – and leave a lot of frazzled hearts in its wake.

