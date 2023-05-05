Paddy looking depressed on Emmerdale; show logo inset (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Grieving Paddy struggles to cope

Baby Reuben's condition is causing Paddy heartache

By Joel Harley

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, the village continues to deal with the fallout from baby Reuben’s ailing health. Beset by memories of his own child, Paddy Kirk struggles to cope with this sense of grief. Can he find support in now ex-wife Chas?

Elsewhere, mum Chloe Harris tries to keep her head above water as Reuben clings to life at the hospital. With the tot’s life hanging in the balance, Amy attempts to comfort her sister. Will Reuben pull through?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Paddy sitting against a tree looking depressed on Emmerdale
Plagued by memories of his own loss, Paddy struggles to control his grief (Credit: ITV)

Paddy struggles with his grief

This week’s episodes of the soap have seen Chloe’s newborn son, Reuben, taken seriously ill. As the infant’s temperature skyrocketed, Chloe learned that Reuben may have bacterial meningitis. Mack, meanwhile, found himself torn between new wife Charity and being at the side of his newborn – but still illicit – son, Reuben.

As the parents reel with shock, Chloe and Reuben’s situation continues to bring back painful memories for Paddy, who can’t help but recall how he and Chas lost their own child to illness. Baby Grace was born to Chas and Paddy in October 2018, but died shortly after birth.

Paddy looks depressed on Emmerdale
Paddy reflects on his loss (Credit: ITV)

Chas tries to support Paddy in his time of need

Diagnosed with a condition called Bilateral Renal Agenesis – which means that her kidneys and bladder were not able to develop – Grace passed away mere hours after being born. And now, tormented by grief over these memories of baby Grace, Paddy struggles to cope.

Former wife Chas attempts to support Paddy as he wrestles with his trauma, but Paddy’s feelings continue to get the better of him. Will Paddy’s pain knock him off his long road to recovery?

Chloe and Victoria talk at the hospital on Emmerdale
In last night’s episode, Chloe learned that Rueben may have bacterial meningitis (Credit: ITV)

Amy comforts Chloe

Elsewhere, Chloe continues to reckon with Reuben’s diagnosis. As she reels from the news, she is comforted by sister Amy. But will Mack finally step up to support Chloe and his son?

Emmerdale - Chas and Paddy Say Goodbye to Grace

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

