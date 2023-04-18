Emmerdale fans lash out at writers for trying to redeem Chas after Paddy’s divorce bombshell

Fans of Emmerdale have hit out at writers of the soap for apparently trying to ‘redeem’ Chas Dingle following Paddy’s recent divorce bombshell. Scenes in last night’s episode saw Paddy ask Chas to join him in applying for a no-fault divorce.

But is there more to Paddy’s request than meets the eye? Some viewers think that this might be a ploy by the writers to make them sympathise with Chas again.

Paddy asked Chas if she would join him in making a joint divorce application (Credit: ITV)

Paddy tells Chas he wants a no-fault divorce

This came as the estranged couple kissed last week. What had begun as a quiet night in with his family was turned on its head when Paddy kissed Chas during a tender moment.

Chas asked Paddy to come home for good, but the kiss was ultimately the wake-up call he needed. After a day of thinking, he told Chas that he wanted to put the past behind him for good. Then he asked her to join him in seeking a ‘no fault’ divorce.

Are the show writers trying to redeem Chas? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers hit back at ‘no fault’ Chas

However, some viewers took this as the writers attempting to garner some sympathy for Chas. Writing on Twitter, a number of fans lashed out at the show writers for trying to redeem Chas.

“Are the writers trying to get us to start liking Chas again with Paddy saying things like no-one is at fault? Because we have got news for you if they are,” said one fan.

Are the writers trying to get us to start liking Chas again with Paddy saying things like no one is at fault? Because have we got news for you if they are 😂 #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) April 17, 2023

“There’s no-one to blame” quoted another, sarcastically. “Oh [bleep] off! The writers need to get in the bin.”

“If Paddy says Chas isn’t to blame maybe that will make the viewers like her again,” said another, “The [bleep] they keep trying to get viewers back on side is laughable. Just get rid of her already.”

Paddy seems ready to move on from past grudges (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale trying to redeem Chas Dingle?

In spite of her wanting Paddy back, Chas took the rejection well. It looks as though Chas and Paddy are willing to put their past behind them.

However, many viewers hold Chas responsible for all of Paddy’s recent pain. Are the viewers ready to follow Paddy’s lead and let bygones be bygones?

