OPINION: Emmerdale needs a new serial killer – and it should be Wendy!

Wendy Posner in Emmerdale is getting on just about everyone’s wick right now with her relentless whining over her sickening affair with Liam.

But we’ve got a brilliant – if slightly outlandish – idea of how to make her a million times more watchable.

Make her the next serial killer to terrorise Emmerdale!

Watch your back, Liam. You could be next on Wendy’s kill list (Credit: ITV)

Bonkers or brilliant?

Yes we know it sounds insane but trust us, it could be amazing.

When Lloyd died in tonight’s episode, Wendy was lurking in his hospital room and that got us thinking.

What if she was the one who killed him?!

And then we wondered whether she just happened to be there when Rishi took a fatal tumble down the stairs?

Maybe Wendy is dishing out her own form of Dales justice? Punishing people she thinks deserves it.

Wendy’s been writing crime stories with Liam so she might have some insider info about how to commit murder! (Credit: ITV)

Posner punishment?

Poor Jai has definitely been taught a harsh lesson about the horrible way he treated his dad. And Lloyd’s death leaves Dan with no real possibility of escaping punishment for his crime of losing his temper and lashing out.

If that’s her motive then there are no shortage of potential victims in the village from cheating Chas, to liars Nicky and Caleb, self-absorbed teen Samson, or even daddy of the year, Mackenzie.

We’d love to see someone bumping off the bad folk of Emmerdale and even though Wendy’s absolutely not whiter than white herself, we reckon she’d be the perfect person to be the Dale’s next killer!

We miss Meena. Time for a new killer nurse! (Credit: ITV)

Wendy the Emmerdale serial killer?

And let’s face it, the village is in dire need of some excitement.

Since brilliantly bonkers Meena Jutla got banged up for her crimes, Emmerdale has been well and truly lacking in long-running drama.

The storm was forgotten about in a matter of days – remember Sam’s horrific injuries? He recovered pretty quickly! Caleb’s dramatic clifftop fall was done and dusted in a couple of episodes. We can’t remember if Cain and Caleb are still speaking or not – it changes every week, and even Mary’s torment over Faye’s revenge lasted, oh, about half an episode?

Don’t mess with Posner (Credit: ITV)

Times are tough and there’s only thing that can restore hope (not you, Bob) – a proper old-fashioned long-running, slow-burning storyline. And a crazed serial killer is exactly that!

Plus, Wendy’s the perfect candidate. As a (fake) nurse, who seems to work in every ward in the hospital as well as in the GP surgery, she’s in the perfect place to bump off a few of the village’s ne’er do wells. Just like the gripping Gloved Hand Killer storyline in Hollyoaks all those years ago.

In fact, it would be so ideal, we’ve started to write a list of who we’d like Wendy to choose as her next victim…

