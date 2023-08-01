Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Jai hides a secret following his dad’s death

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, August 1), Jai hides a secret from his loved ones over his dad’s death.

As Jai plans the funeral arrangements for Rishi, he keeps his real dad’s identity a secret.

But, will Suni rumble the truth about Jai’s dad in Emmerdale spoilers?

Jai hides the truth from Suni (Credit: ITV)

Jai hides secret over his dad’s death

Tonight, Jai continues to keep the identity of his real dad a secret, keeping it between him and Laurel.

However, Suni’s suspicions soon arise as Jai arranges Rishi’s funeral.

As Jai lashes out at Suni as he asks him to speak to Amit about the funeral arrangements, Suni’s baffled.

But, will Suni work out the identity of Jai’s real dad as Jai snaps at him?

Sarah comes up with a plan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah encourages Amelia to lie

After turning up in the village, Julie lashes out at Amelia and soon breaks down as she reveals that Lloyd isn’t coming out of his coma.

As Julie leaves the Hide desperate to make Amelia pay, Amelia goes to speak to Sarah.

Sarah encourages her to lie about Lloyd assaulting her. However, she soon changes her mind.

It’s too late though as she’s already planted the seed in Amelia’s mind.

Amelia’s desperate to help her family stay together and vows to protect her dad. But, will she lie to the police?

Nate’s humiliated (Credit: ITV)

Nate reunites with an old friend

Tracy tries to remain optimistic about their financial issues as Nate heads to the pub.

Inside of the Woolpack, Cain talks to businessman Corey about an opportunity for the garage. Nate’s surprised when he recognises Corey as his old friend from school.

As Nate and Corey have a pint together, Nate’s humiliated when Charity asks him if he still wants Eve’s old things for Frankie.

Nate’s embarrassed about looking like a failure in comparison to Corey.

Bernice isn’t bothered (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola’s delighted

Nicola’s thrilled when she finds out that her new bus stop is ready to be unveiled. However, she’s not happy when Bernice isn’t bothered about the news. But, will she soon change her opinion?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!