Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia lies to the police to protect Dan?

Will Amelia twist the truth?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Sarah encourages Amelia to lie to the police about Lloyd assaulting her.

Amelia debates lying as she’s determined to do whatever she can to protect Dan.

But, will she end up lying to the police about Lloyd in Emmerdale spoilers?

Will Amelia lie? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Sarah encourages Amelia to lie

Next week, Dan panics when Wendy reveals that Lloyd might be brought out of his coma soon.

Later on, Julie turns up and rages at Amelia before breaking down into tears. Lloyd isn’t being brought out of his coma after all.

As Julie is desperate to get justice for her husband, Amelia confides in Sarah.

Sarah encourages Amelia to lie about Lloyd assaulting her to protect Dan.

Whilst Sarah changes her mind about the lie, Amelia decides to do what she can to protect Dan.

As Amelia heads to the police station, Dan prises information out of Sarah. Sarah can’t help but blame herself for what Amelia has gone off to do.

With Amelia at the police station, Dan and Victoria head off to try and stop her from lying. But, will it be too late? Will Amelia lie to the police?

Will Dan go to prison? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan pleads guilty

Later on, Dan heads to court and is in a panic as to what the outcome will be.

In court, Dan starts to sweat as he and Amelia see Julie turn up.

As Dan looks Julie in the eye, he feels really guilty for what he did to her husband.

With the hearing underway, Dan relives his attack on Lloyd and pleads guilty.

Amelia’s shaken by her father’s guilty plea and can’t stand to look at him in the eye.

But, as Dan pleads guilty to the attack on Lloyd, will he end up going to prison for his crimes?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Dan Knocks Lloyd Out (5th July 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

