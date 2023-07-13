In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, July 13), a surprise visitor sends Dan reeling as they turn up in the village.

In the Woolpack, Dan gets a shock when Lloyd’s wife, Julie, turns up ready to confront him.

But, what does Lloyd’s wife want from Dan in Emmerdale?

Julie turns up in the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan gets an unwanted visitor

Tonight, Paddy and Cain arrive to collect Dan for a mystery trip out. Taking him to the cricket pavilion, they surprise him with a cricket match.

However, things don’t get off to a great start when Cain smashes the cricket pavilion window with the ball.

Vinny then tells Dan that they’re all rooting for him and are here to support him.

Later on, after the match, Dan’s day turns sour though when Lloyd’s wife, Julie, turns up in the Woolpack.

Dan’s left feeling awful as Julie tears into him over his assault on Lloyd. But, how will Dan deal with Julie?

Marlon starts to change his mind about Gail (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon and Gail bond

Charity’s made up her mind – Gail needs sacking. Marlon was right.

Tasked with breaking the news to Gail that she’s got to go, Marlon prepares himself for the difficult conversation.

However, he soon finds himself bonding with her over horror movies instead.

But, will Marlon still sack Gail? Or, has he had a change of heart?

Tracy’s delighted with the job offer (Credit: ITV)

Bernice offers Tracy a job

Tracy’s thrilled when Bernice offers her a part time job at the B&B so that she can start saving up for the costs of her nursery business.

She sees this as a huge step forward in making her business dreams a reality. But, will Tracy’s nursery wishes come true?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!