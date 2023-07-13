Emmerdale's Dan, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: A surprise visitor sends Dan reeling

Dan's not happy to see Julie in the village

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, July 13), a surprise visitor sends Dan reeling as they turn up in the village.

In the Woolpack, Dan gets a shock when Lloyd’s wife, Julie, turns up ready to confront him.

But, what does Lloyd’s wife want from Dan in Emmerdale?

Julie turns up in the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan gets an unwanted visitor

Tonight, Paddy and Cain arrive to collect Dan for a mystery trip out. Taking him to the cricket pavilion, they surprise him with a cricket match.

However, things don’t get off to a great start when Cain smashes the cricket pavilion window with the ball.

Vinny then tells Dan that they’re all rooting for him and are here to support him.

Later on, after the match, Dan’s day turns sour though when Lloyd’s wife, Julie, turns up in the Woolpack.

Dan’s left feeling awful as Julie tears into him over his assault on Lloyd. But, how will Dan deal with Julie?

Marlon starts to change his mind about Gail (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon and Gail bond

Charity’s made up her mind – Gail needs sacking. Marlon was right.

Tasked with breaking the news to Gail that she’s got to go, Marlon prepares himself for the difficult conversation.

However, he soon finds himself bonding with her over horror movies instead.

But, will Marlon still sack Gail? Or, has he had a change of heart?

Tracy’s delighted with the job offer (Credit: ITV)

Bernice offers Tracy a job

Tracy’s thrilled when Bernice offers her a part time job at the B&B so that she can start saving up for the costs of her nursery business.

She sees this as a huge step forward in making her business dreams a reality. But, will Tracy’s nursery wishes come true?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Dan Visits Lloyd At The Hospital and Bumps Into His Wife (7th July 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Amelia Spencer Dan Spencer Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Suni, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Who is Suni in Emmerdale – and what is his real connection to Jai?
Huw Edwards holds a phone
Huw Edwards: Full statement from his wife as BBC presenter receives hospital treatment
BBC presenter Huw Edwards looking glum
Huw Edwards spoke of previous battle with depression which left him ‘bedridden’ – as he deals with mental health issues now
Rylan Clark, Margot Robbie and Amanda Holden at the Barbie premiere
15 best pictures of celebrities getting their Barbie on
Coronation Street's Stephen, Sally, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fan theory: Stephen to kill Sally?
George Armstrong on Grange Hill
Tributes pour in as Grange Hill and The Bill star George Armstrong dies