Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dan banged up as he’s charged with GBH?

In tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Monday, July 10), Dan’s charged with GBH whilst Lloyd gets let off the hook.

Dan’s devastated when the police reveal that there’s no evidence that Lloyd was breaking the law, proceeding to charge him.

But will Dan end up going to prison for the assault? Read our Emmerdale spoilers in full below…

Dan’s in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan charged with GBH

After his run in with Lloyd’s wife, Julie, at the hospital, Dan’s taken in for some more questioning.

As he’s questioned, Dan starts to regret going to the hospital as it doesn’t help his case.

Dan’s shocked when the police reveal they haven’t found anything on Lloyd’s phone that reveals he’s been breaking the law.

He’s then encouraged to tell the truth, making Dan furious that the police don’t believe him.

Soon enough, he’s charged with GBH. Worried for his future, will Dan end up going to prison?

Dawn’s 16 weeks pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Dawn and Billy get some surprise news

Last week, Kim found a pregnancy test in the bin up at Home Farm.

She then started suspecting that Gabby might be pregnant. However, it was soon clear that the test actually belonged to Dawn.

Everyone was thrilled to hear the happy news that Dawn is expecting a baby.

Tonight, going for their appointment at the hospital, Dawn and Billy get a huge surprise.

They find out that Dawn’s actually 16 weeks pregnant. Emotions are high as they see their baby for the first time.

Gail’s not the best worker (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon wants rid of Dawn

Marlon’s desperate for Gail to go as she proves to be awful at her new job in the Woolpack kitchen.

However, Charity is adamant that Gail is staying. But, will she come to regret this decision?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

