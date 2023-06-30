Emmerdale spoilers: Pregnancy bombshell at Home Farm – who’s expecting another baby?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, a pregnancy bombshell rocks Home Farm as Dawn announces some baby news.

As Gabby becomes suspicious of Dawn after Kim finds a pregnancy test, Dawn reveals the news.

But, how will Billy react to this baby revelation in Emmerdale spoilers?

Dawn and Billy have two children (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Dawn is mum to Lucas and Clemmie

Viewers will know that Dawn and Billy have two children – Lucas and Clemmie.

Dawn is Lucas’ mum, with Dawn’s late friend being mum to Clemmie. However, Dawn found Clemmie sleeping in a dog bed after her mum died and took her in.

She later found out that Clemmie was Lucas’s step brother as her ex Alex was dad to both of them.

Dawn and Billy then went to court to get parental rights despite Alex being resistant. They won their case as Alex failed to show up at court (he was too busy stealing drugs from the pharmacy van).

Alex had contemplated going to court but ultimately chose to steal the drugs, being threatened by Charles before later getting run over by Billy.

Billy was then able to adopt Lucas and Clemmie and bring them up with Dawn at Home Farm.

Dawn reveals the news to her family (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn pregnant

Next week, Kim finds a pregnancy test in the bin at Home Farm and starts wondering who it belongs to.

Gabby soon starts becoming suspicious with it then being obvious who the owner of the pregnancy test really is.

As Billy arrives home, he’s thrilled to discover that Dawn is pregnant. Her family are all delighted by the baby news and congratulate her.

But, how will both Clemmie and Lucas take the news? Will they be just as delighted as Billy?

